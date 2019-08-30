This is not my natural state, and, no, before you even ask, I have not been taking fistfuls of mood-altering prescription drugs over the summer. I just had what you might call an epiphany in late July after an unfortunate bungee cord accident. More on that later. For now, let’s explore the reasons for optimism.

When our one-sided conversation ended in March, I vowed the third season of “What Just Happened?” would be lighter than last year’s version, which was the perfect accompaniment to a preseason ACL tear. At least for this season’s first installment, I am going to live up to that promise.

This is Barry Odom’s fourth season as head coach, and it’s the first time he’s entered a season without skepticism about his credentials or speculation about his job security. There isn’t a looming “or else” scenario about the coach running in the background as the season begins. He has projected a looser image. Three years ago, Odom would have been too tense to allow all access to a Barstool Sports personality, much less play the straight man in his improv comedy videos. There’s not a right or wrong place to reside on the seriousness scale that ranges from Leach to Saban, except that you should be yourself, and I think after trying to be blander than he really is, Odom is now comfortable to do it his way as a head coach.

The biggest story of Missouri’s offseason was getting the business from the NCAA. The second-biggest story was how the postseason ban affected the roster. It didn’t. In an environment grumpy coaches have compared to free agency, MU players mostly ignored the transfer portal despite being recruited by opposing coaches. Sticking together through disappointment is consistent with the response of the team the last two years after losing streaks. That shows the players, especially the seniors, are fully onboard. The reward for their perseverance was a new $100 million home with lots of water features, so they made out OK.

More tangibly, as I look at this roster, I think it’s back to the baseline level of Gary Pinkel’s tenure. Eight Missouri players made the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams, including three first-teamers — linebacker Cale Garrett, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. When a strong crop of talent coincides with a favorable schedule, Missouri has a chance to win in double digits, and this is one of those years.

Now, hold that thought for a moment, because there are potential pot holes. The most glaring roster deficiency is the lack of a pass-rushing defensive end, which makes it hard to create turnovers and contain competent passing offenses. And, of course, the season could go right to hell if quarterback Kelly Bryant, who is going to be carrying the ball often, gets hurt.

I usually at least consider worst-case scenarios — things like, “Let’s take another look at what happened to Kelly Bryant, and, oh dear, we won’t be showing that replay again” — but I had a moment of clarity in my driveway that has stuck with me.

I attempted to secure two kayaks in the bed of a truck with a very tightly stretched bungee cord. I did not succeed. As I was peering over the spot where the fastening was supposed to happen, the cord slipped free, snapped back and hit me in the face. I initially thought the hook had plucked the right eye out of my head. But the sharp end of the hook just grazed the squishy stuff and landed a direct hit on the brow. Although I couldn’t see much out of the eye, within a few minutes, I had worked my way through all the grief stages to acceptance.

I distinctly remember thinking: The real surprise is I made it this long with all my original outward-facing equipment and appendages intact. When you think about it, almost everyone you run across, even if he or she is really old, has both of their original ears despite those things just flapping in the breeze like soft targets for low-flying drones or ninja stars.

After receiving a little eye welding to fix a torn retina, I can see almost as well as before, although I have to remind myself to not swat at the white moths that flutter in my peripheral vision. It’s possible I am just being followed by moths.

The point is, worst-case scenarios rarely happen, so a more logical way to predict the future is to expect things to go halfway decent. With clear eyes, I am picking the team with the confident coach, the committed players and the friendly schedule to win the games it should win and finish 10-2.