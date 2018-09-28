Dabo Swinney was philosophical when discussing his decision to elevate freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence over Kelly Bryant, a move that resulted in Bryant leaving the team to preserve his redshirt season before transferring.

“I’m glad God ain’t a coach, I can tell you that,” Swinney told reporters. “As a coach you’ve got to be critical. You’ve got to rank people. It’s hard, man. I’m thankful that God ain’t that way. With God, everybody’s first team.”

First, this idea that God isn’t a coach is shocking news to Alabama fans. Second, I selfishly wish God were a coach, because that would make for the best postgame press conference.

The setting is an interview room beneath a quiet stadium after a loss that drops God’s squad to a disappointing 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. God enters and places a Dasani water, the official water of the afterlife, on the lectern. He stares balefully at the box score and shakes his head.