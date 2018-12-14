Nothing much happened athletically in the last week while the University of Missouri was immersed in final exams. It’s a good time to answer reader mail. Unfortunately, I did not ask subscribers to send in questions, nor provide them with my email address, nor interact with them on the message board in a way that might give them the idea that I’m something other than an aloof weekly visitor who has an unhealthy fascination with death, exotic underpants and Waltz.

So it looks like I’ll be asking and answering the questions this week.