When you watch Missouri play football, you know there will be a few field goal attempts, a dozen punts and a game that slowly slips away. It’s like a lover breaking up with you in a Walmart and then puttering toward the exit in a Rascal scooter.

Do not get your hopes up when the scooter pauses halfway down the aisle. Your lover is merely grabbing a 24-pack of Diet Dr. Thunder for the road.

You question why the Rascal is necessary at all. Your lover was ambulatory as of five weeks ago. Did something injurious happen behind closed doors? Your lover hasn’t explained, not to your satisfaction.

Your lover, who as we speak is sassing and shoving a Walmart associate over a payment dispute while a loud alarm is sounding, barely resembles the person you knew over the summer. This slow-motion breakup needs to be last one.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, your phone buzzes. It’s a text from your lover: “U Up?”