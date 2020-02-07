The Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Royals have all ended championship droughts of at least three decades within the last five years. That’s made for a lot of happy tears and now-I-can-die-in-peace declarations from fans in the Show-Me State.

For the state’s flagship university, though, there is no end in sight to a drought that dates back 55 years to the last championship. That one was in indoor track, which isn’t even the version of track that track fans care about.

But keep in mind that you, as a Mizzou fan, aren’t suffering indignities, you’re developing a deep bench of colorful stories. These will authenticate you as a true fan and add perspective to the experience when the Tigers finally win it all, unless you are currently in your 90s, in which case the actuarial tables are not in your favor and you are probably just suffering indignities. I recommend all nonagenarians stop watching Missouri basketball games for the rest of the season.

I devoted a combined four hours in the last week to games Missouri lost to South Carolina and Texas A&M by a total of 39 points. In 2020, the Tigers are 0-6 in road games with an average margin of defeat of 19.2 points. They have ceased to be competitive outside of Mizzou Arena.

As someone with experience being unathletic — real recognize real — I think the biggest problem for the Missouri basketball team is its players are far less explosive than the competition. The Tigers are the right size and shape, but they are way less athletic than even average SEC opponents like Texas A&M. Other than Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon — on the rare occasions when he’s on the floor — Missouri’s players are more likely to be the dunkee than the dunker.

The disparity is most obvious with MU’s wing players, who struggle to get into the paint and don’t want to be there when they do. Their reluctance is no doubt a result of having too many of their shots blocked. In SEC play, opponents have swatted 52 Missouri shots — nearly six per game — which is twice the Tigers’ total. No wonder Mizzou players settle for so many deep 3-pointers.

It would be fine if they made them. They do not.

It’s hard to point the finger of blame anywhere but Cuonzo Martin for constructing a roster with so many grinders and so few elite athletes. Missouri would probably be a perfectly fine team in a mid-major conference but it is outgunned in the SEC. Just keep telling yourself that someday you’ll look back on this and have another anecdote to tell at your Final Four party — if you live that long.