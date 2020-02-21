News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What Just Happened? Vol. 83

Joe Walljasper
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

You shouldn’t go grocery shopping when you’re hungry. Weeks later, a bag of decomposing beets in the crisper will be a reminder that you were a prisoner of the moment.

It’s also a recipe for regret to draw conclusions about a team after its best or worst stretches. But, what the hell, I’m throwing that tin of Vienna sausages in the cart. I’m officially optimistic about the direction of the Missouri basketball team.

This two-week turnaround has been a combination of happy accident and deserved reward. Regardless of how Missouri got here, it now has the NIT on the table for this season. It also has realistic hope that even without a major talent transfusion in the offseason, it has the pieces to be an NCAA Tournament team next year.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}