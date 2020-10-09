PowerMizzou - What Just Happened? Vol. 89

If you watch, read and listen to the people who love college football so much that they can’t help but nerd it up, you might be convinced that this sport is a chess match contested between grandmasters. It can be … if both sides have the same pieces. But when one side has acquired and developed an offensive line that mauls so effectively that it can score on quarterback sneaks from the 2-yard line, then it’s going to win. That is true even if its coach seems so confused about the viral entry points of the head that he wears his mask like a Bedouin setting off across the Sahara rather than a man spending an afternoon inhaling and exhaling in proximity to his beefy collection of five-star blockers.

Prayers up that we never see a return of the Jeremy Pruitt “Foreskin mask” pic.twitter.com/rTwnsMDqLL — V͎O͎L͎d͎e͎m͎o͎r͎t͎⚡️ (@vo_ldemort) October 5, 2020

We can add Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt — owner of the longest winning streak in the SEC at eight games, thank you very much — to the list of league coaches who preside over teams significantly better than Missouri. Perhaps I previously judged Pruitt too harshly based mostly on one moment of reality show confusion involving asparagus. And even if I judged him correctly from an herbaceous standpoint, it doesn’t much matter whether Pruitt could win a game of “Name That Vegetable” against Eli Drinkwitz, because this contest was about whose team could stuff the other in a gym locker. The Tigers’ 35-12 loss on Saturday was most notable for Tennessee rushing 51 times for 232 yards and converting 4 of 4 fourth downs. The Volunteers ran when they wanted, even when Missouri knew it was coming, and had such trouble choosing which of their big ol’ plowers to put on the field that they used as many as seven at a time. In the most charitable view, the Tigers lost a game but found their quarterback of the future in perpetual freshman Connor Bazelak. That might turn out to be true. If it is, that’s great, because given the NCAA’s suddenly generous stance on eligibility, Bazelak could start games in six consecutive years before retiring and relocating to The Villages in Florida. But let’s give it a few more weeks before making the QB-of-the-future pronouncement. When Brad Smith beat Illinois in the 2002 season opener, it was an obvious, “All the other quarterbacks should transfer now because this is the guy for the next four years” moment. Bazelak played well without any help from his wide receivers, and the 37-yard pass he threaded to tight end Logan Christopherson on fourth-and-1 was perfection, but he played three quarters and his team scored 12 points.