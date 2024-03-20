The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 schedules for all 16 teams on Wednesday, and there isn't much change compared to the schedules in place for this fall.

Like the 2024 schedule, teams will play eight conference games and one non-conference opponent from another Power 4 conference or a major independent.

The eight conference opponents in 2025 will be the same opponents teams will see in 2024. So, essentially, the 2024-25 seasons are home-and-home series.

For Missouri, that means it will go on the road to face Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M this fall but will host these teams in 2025.

The Tigers will host Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt this season before the schedule flips the following season.

The Power 4 non-conference game for Mizzou in 2024 is a home game versus Boston College. Next year, it will be a home game versus Kansas. Mizzou is currently scheduled to host Louisiana and Massachusetts in 2025 with a road trip to Miami (OH).