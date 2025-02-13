Where do top Tiger draft prospects sit

Here’s a look at where the two top Tiger draft prospects are currently being projected.

We’re getting closer to the NFL draft and mocks are coming out as the combine is just a couple of weeks away.

The surprise at the top of the draft for me is Armand Membou is regularly being mocked higher than Luther Burden now.

NFL.com and NBC posted a handful of 1.0 mock drafts earlier this week looking through the first round. Here is how Membou was projected in each.

--- Chad Reuter had him going No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a guard.

“Membou played tackle at Missouri, but possesses a guard build and would be a real asset inside. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke is a free agent after the 2025 season, so Membou could end up outside at some point in the near future,” Reuter said.

--- Cynthia Frelund had Membou going No. 10 to the Chicago Bears.

“The model got a little spicy with this pick, but Membou’s positional versatility should be highly attractive to a Bears team that needs plenty of help along its O-line. The Mizzou prospect forecasts to play on the interior in Chicago – in face, his value is optimized at guard – but he also has the ability to kick out to tackle if need be,” Frelund said.

--- Lance Zierlein had Membou going No. 14 to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Membou is on the short side for a tackle, but he has long arms and good tape. He’s a good technician and has a chance to start immediately at right guard for the Colts,” Zierlein said.

--- Eric Edholm had Membou going No. 11 to the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s too bad we didn’t get to see him at the Senior Bowl; for a snapshot of Membou’s talent, throw on the South Carolina game. He controlled some excellent defensive linemen in that November tilt,” Edholm said.

--- Bucky Brooks had Membou going No. 10 to the Bears.

“New head coach Ben Johnson is committed to building a dominant line in Chicago to create a balanced, but explosive, offense – like the one he just coordinated in Detroit. Membou is a bully at the point of attack with some positional flexibility,” Brooks said.

--- Daniel Jeremiah had Membou going No. 11 to the 49ers.

“Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class. He reminds me of Alijah Vera-Tucker when he entered the league. Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed,” Jeremiah said.

--- NBC’s Kyle Dvorchak has Membou going at No. 25 to the Houston Texans.

“While there were many issues with the Texans’ offense in 2024, the offensive line was at the top of the list. C.J. Stroud struggles against pressure and the Texans allowed an above-average pressure rate. In face, no team conceded more unblocked pressures. Membou was one of the three Power Four tackles who didn’t concede a sack on at least 400 pass-blocking reps last year. Listed at 6-3, 325 pounds, Membou may wind up as a guard in the NFL, though I’d expect any team taking him in the first round to let him try out at tackle first,” Dvorchak said.