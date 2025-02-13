Where do top Tiger draft prospects sit

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
We’re getting closer to the NFL draft and mocks are coming out as the combine is just a couple of weeks away.
Here’s a look at where the two top Tiger draft prospects are currently being projected.
Armand Membou
The surprise at the top of the draft for me is Armand Membou is regularly being mocked higher than Luther Burden now.
NFL.com and NBC posted a handful of 1.0 mock drafts earlier this week looking through the first round. Here is how Membou was projected in each.
--- Chad Reuter had him going No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a guard.
“Membou played tackle at Missouri, but possesses a guard build and would be a real asset inside. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke is a free agent after the 2025 season, so Membou could end up outside at some point in the near future,” Reuter said.
--- Cynthia Frelund had Membou going No. 10 to the Chicago Bears.
“The model got a little spicy with this pick, but Membou’s positional versatility should be highly attractive to a Bears team that needs plenty of help along its O-line. The Mizzou prospect forecasts to play on the interior in Chicago – in face, his value is optimized at guard – but he also has the ability to kick out to tackle if need be,” Frelund said.
--- Lance Zierlein had Membou going No. 14 to the Indianapolis Colts.
“Membou is on the short side for a tackle, but he has long arms and good tape. He’s a good technician and has a chance to start immediately at right guard for the Colts,” Zierlein said.
--- Eric Edholm had Membou going No. 11 to the San Francisco 49ers.
“It’s too bad we didn’t get to see him at the Senior Bowl; for a snapshot of Membou’s talent, throw on the South Carolina game. He controlled some excellent defensive linemen in that November tilt,” Edholm said.
--- Bucky Brooks had Membou going No. 10 to the Bears.
“New head coach Ben Johnson is committed to building a dominant line in Chicago to create a balanced, but explosive, offense – like the one he just coordinated in Detroit. Membou is a bully at the point of attack with some positional flexibility,” Brooks said.
--- Daniel Jeremiah had Membou going No. 11 to the 49ers.
“Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class. He reminds me of Alijah Vera-Tucker when he entered the league. Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed,” Jeremiah said.
--- NBC’s Kyle Dvorchak has Membou going at No. 25 to the Houston Texans.
“While there were many issues with the Texans’ offense in 2024, the offensive line was at the top of the list. C.J. Stroud struggles against pressure and the Texans allowed an above-average pressure rate. In face, no team conceded more unblocked pressures. Membou was one of the three Power Four tackles who didn’t concede a sack on at least 400 pass-blocking reps last year. Listed at 6-3, 325 pounds, Membou may wind up as a guard in the NFL, though I’d expect any team taking him in the first round to let him try out at tackle first,” Dvorchak said.
Luther Burden
--- Reuter had Burden going at No. 26 to the Los Angeles Rams.
“Puka Nacua will lead the Rams’ receivers in 2025, but Cooper Kupp is on the trade block and the team might lose Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell in free agency. Burden will be a big-play threat like he was with Missouri in 2023, when he averaged 14 yards per catch and scored nine times in 13 games,” Reuter said.
--- Frelund has Burden going at No. 29 to the Washington Commanders.
“I am pretty shocked my model didn’t have the Commanders taking an offensive lineman here, but maybe that reinforces the lack of first-round value among that group this year. Burden’s stutter step (starting, stopping, etc.) and slot-production potential should fit well with Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury,” Frelund said.
--- Zierlein has Burden going at No. 18 to the Seattle Seahawks (heck ya)
“The Seahawks need interior offensive line help, but they could trade back to get it. If they stay here, Burden can take over for Tyler Lockett if the team parts ways with him this offseason,” Zierlein said.
--- Edholm had Burden going at pick No. 32 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
I suspect Burden won’t go as high as some believe he will, but his Deebo Samuel-like skill set would work for the Eagles in between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith,” Edholm said.
--- Brooks had Burden going at No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“The Steelers’ pedestrian offense needs more playmakers to keep up with the high-scoring attacks within the division. Burden is a catch-and-run specialist with the crafty playmaking skills to flourish on the perimeter,” Brooks said.
--- Jeremiah had Burden going No. 25 to the Houston Texas.
“The Texans are in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but they could use more help at receiver, too. Burden reminds me of Stefon Diggs, who is headed for free agency,” Jeremiah said.
--- NBC’s Dvorchak has Burden going No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.
“CeeDee Lamb is a cornerstone piece for the Dallas offense, but the Cowboys are embarrassingly light on pass-catchers outside of him. Burden is a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands and would complement an intermediate threat like Lamb well. At his peak in 2023, Burden finished eighth in the nation in yards (1,212) and 16th in catches with 86,” Dvorchak said.
