Where does Mizzou look now

This is a little bit of who’s Mizzou Talking To and a little bit of my opinion about what’s most important now.

So what’s the next move to expect as the Tigers continue what I expect to be a big week?

We all know by now where they have been looking: offensive line, edge rusher, safety and most importantly, quarterback.

That means it’s time to move on to other positions of need.

The Tigers locked up the linebacker room and I believe them to be done adding there unless something really falls in their lap.

I think locking up the offensive line is the next step you have to take.

Even slightly below-average quarterbacks can look great behind a solid offensive line.

So, we know the Tigers had Kam Dewberry from Texas A&M and Howard Sampson from North Carolina on campus in the past week. I think Sampson fits right in at either tackle spot and Dewberry can slot in at right guard.

From what I’ve heard, the team is pretty confident on the opportunity to get both.

That leaves you one spot of competition for the highly-ranked linemen Mizzou already has on roster.

I think if you can lock both of those guys up, that offensive line looks pretty good to me. You could maybe move Cayden Green out to the other tackle spot and leave a guard as the open competition spot unless the coaches feel pretty confident in a competition for a tackle among the young guys.

But either way, I think locking up the offensive line not only gives you a better chance to get one of the quarterbacks the team is targeting, but if Mizzou doesn’t get a top-tier guy, a solid line will give Sam Horn or Drew Pyne a much better chance for success. The running backs, too.





So after locking up the offensive line, I would move on to another safety.

Devin Turner still seems like the main target, but I haven’t been able to get an update on where he stands in days since his visit. I can’t tell you right now if he’s leaning toward the Tigers. UAB’s Adrian Maddox was supposed to be on a visit Monday and Arkansas’ brother combo of Tevis (corner) and TJ Metcalf (safety) were set to visit tomorrow, but both committed to Michigan today. So if Mizzou wants to add more, they’ll need to find some new targets.

After getting Santana Banner early on Monday, I could see the Tigers adding at least one more, maybe two of these guys.

If Mizzou can get Turner as a starter, then have Banner and let’s say Maddox, as rotational adds, that safety room looks really good, especially if Daylan Carnell never declares for the draft.





So we’ve locked up linebackers, offensive line and safeties.

Now I move to quarterback.





We know the Tigers are interested in Cal’s Fernando Mendoza and Duke’s Maalik Murphy, I think either would be great adds that put the Tigers in a great spot for next year.

From what I can tell, Mendoza hasn’t gone on a visit yet and Murphy seems to be plan B at this point if Mendoza doesn’t work out.

More quarterbacks are hitting the portal every day though, so it’s possible another solid option will appear in the next couple of days.





Then, finally, I’m trying to add Army running back Kanye Udoh.

He’ll be in town Wednesday for his first of four scheduled visits. If the Tigers can lock him up, then the running back room is back to looking pretty solid. After Kewan Lacy announced his plan to enter the portal, an addition to the room became necessary. I like Jamal Roberts, but I don’t think he can fully carry the load and I don’t love having Tavorus Jones or either of the incoming freshmen taking a huge role.





I’m sure the Tigers are still looking for a depth corner and some defensive line help as well, but this is where my focus would be at this point.