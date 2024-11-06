Advertisement

Scouting report: Oklahoma

Scouting report: Oklahoma

Get to know the Tigers next opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Memphis comes back to take down Missouri 83-75

Memphis comes back to take down Missouri 83-75

The season seemed to be starting on the right foot for the Missouri Tigers. Then the second half came.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Missouri women drop season opener 62-46 to Vermont

Missouri women drop season opener 62-46 to Vermont

The first quarter was a pretty great start to the season for the Missouri Tigers. The rest of the game, not so much.

 • Kyle McAreavy
The week that was: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The week that was: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Take a look around all the Tiger athletics from the past week.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit

Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit

Four-star WR Jacob Washington is set to return to Missouri. More inside

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Nov 6, 2024
Where Mizzou stands in recruitment of top Florida wide receivers
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
National recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. joins MizzouToday to discuss the Tigers' odds of flipping Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver and North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder, who is scheduled for an official visit to Missouri the weekend of Nov. 9.

Garcia also gives the latest on Class of 2026 four-star Zion Legree's Top 8 and provides a breakdown of what to expect from Class of 2025 commit Donovan Olugbode at the next level.

2025Commitment List
Updated:
