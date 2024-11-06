Where Mizzou stands in recruitment of top Florida wide receivers

in other news
Scouting report: Oklahoma
Get to know the Tigers next opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners.
Memphis comes back to take down Missouri 83-75
The season seemed to be starting on the right foot for the Missouri Tigers. Then the second half came.
Missouri women drop season opener 62-46 to Vermont
The first quarter was a pretty great start to the season for the Missouri Tigers. The rest of the game, not so much.
The week that was: Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Take a look around all the Tiger athletics from the past week.
Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit
Four-star WR Jacob Washington is set to return to Missouri. More inside
National recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. joins MizzouToday to discuss the Tigers' odds of flipping Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver and North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder, who is scheduled for an official visit to Missouri the weekend of Nov. 9.
Garcia also gives the latest on Class of 2026 four-star Zion Legree's Top 8 and provides a breakdown of what to expect from Class of 2025 commit Donovan Olugbode at the next level.
