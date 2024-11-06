Where Mizzou stands in recruitment of top Florida wide receivers

National recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. joins MizzouToday to discuss the Tigers' odds of flipping Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver and North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder, who is scheduled for an official visit to Missouri the weekend of Nov. 9.

Garcia also gives the latest on Class of 2026 four-star Zion Legree's Top 8 and provides a breakdown of what to expect from Class of 2025 commit Donovan Olugbode at the next level.