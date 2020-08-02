Football practice starts this week. Even though the season has been pushed back three weeks, Missouri is expected to take the practice field on Friday. We can't say for sure that there will be games, but there's at least a plan if there can be games with every Power Five conference other than the Big 12 having released a scheduling model this week.

But recruiting? That's still on hold.

Recruiting visits are not currently allowed until at least September 1st. There's a good chance that rule will remain in place much longer.