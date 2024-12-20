Who's Mizzou talking to: Friday night update

Here’s a quick rundown of who we know the Tigers are still in communication with as we hit the final weekend of visits in portal season. There is supposed to be a dead period for visits starting Monday. That doesn’t mean no more commitments, though.

(Photo by James Guillory - USA TODAY Sports)

1. Stephen Hall and Adrian Wilson, Washington State DBs

With Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and quarterback John Mateer both headed out, it seems as if the team I grew up rooting for is headed for a rough season. Now there are even more headed out as both cornerback Stephen Hall and safety Adrian Wilson are talking to Mizzou. Wilson is scheduled for a visit this weekend, Hall received an offer during the week. Hall would be the depth corner the Tigers have been looking for to join the room of Toriano Pride, Nick Deloach and Dreyden Norwood. My understanding was the Tigers were done adding to the safety room, but Wilson would give them a third addition to that crew since the start of the week. Hall was a 72.6 overall defender and 73.7 coverage defender last season, and is a junior. At this point, it’s difficult to tell how much eligibility he would have left because of the recent Diego Pavia ruling the JUCO years don’t count against NCAA eligibility. Hall played at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2020, 2021 and 2022, then at Washington State in 2023 and 2024. It’s possible he’s out of eligibility after next year or has another two seasons depending on how the NCAA works with the Pavia ruling. Wilson is a redshirt freshman who will have three years of eligibility remaining. He graded out as a 68.7 overall defender, 71.5 run defender and 67.4 coverage defender according to PFF.

2. Nate Johnson, edge rusher from Appalachian State

Johnson posted that his recruitment was closed on Friday, while reportedly on a visit at Mizzou, so we should get an answer on this one quickly. The Tigers have been looking to add to the edge rusher room since the losses of Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown, but I haven’t heard a ton about the other guys they have talked to outside of a lot of offers getting thrown out. The Tigers offered Johnson in the early days of the portal along with a number of young edge rushers. Johnson also visited USC, South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida State and also posted offers from LSU and Florida. Johnson is a sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining, who graded out as a 75.2 overall defender, 69.2 run defender and 76.1 pass rusher this season by PFF.

3. Kofi Asare, edge rusher from UMass

Here’s another of the young edge rushers Mizzou has offered this cycle. The Tigers offered the redshirt sophomore on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Asare played in 12 games this season, including against Mizzou when he had three tackles including 0.5 for loss. He totaled 30 tackles, 5.5 for loss, three sacks one forced fumble that he also recovered and one pass breakup. UMass played a surprisingly tough schedule with matchups against Mizzou, Mississippi State and Georgia. In those three games, Asare had five tackles, 1.5 for loss and one sack. Asare graded out as a 71.5 overall defender, 67.1 run defender and 70.4 pass rusher according to PFF. Asare or Johnson would join an edge-rusher room that will lose Johnny Walker Jr. and Joe Moore to eligibility and Nwaneri and Brown to the portal. They would join Zion Young, Eddie Kelly Jr., Darris Smith and Jahkai Lang.

4. TJ Shanahan, offensive lineman from Texas A&M

Mizzou is still working hard to add pieces to the offensive line that is losing 60 percent of its starters from this season in Marcus Bryant and Cam’Ron Johnson to eligibility and Armand Membou to the NFL Draft. Shanahan is the next in a list of Tiger targets for the line as he is in Columbia for a visit this weekend. Shanahan appeared in 10 games and made five starts as a freshman this season, playing at both center and left guard through the season. He opened the season at center, but moved over to guard for his final five games. Shanahan stands at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds and graded as a 49.3 offensive player, 53.7 run blocker and 54.8 pass blocker this season, allowing two sacks, two quarterback hits and four hurries on 285 total snaps. He would likely slot in at right guard for the Tigers, taking the spot Johnson is leaving open. Shanahan will have three years of eligibility remaining.

5. Keagen Trost, offensive lineman from Wake Forest