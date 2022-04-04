Who's Next in the 2023 Class? Version 2.0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For the 2023 class, Missouri locked in two, highly-rated in-state commitments in tight end Brett Norfleet and defensive end Jahkai Lang. The Tigers have also had a successful stretch of junior day ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news