It’s been written on this website many times, because it’s true: The 2018 football season will be a make-or-break one for Missouri football coach Barry Odom. After going 4-8 during Odom’s first season and starting last year 1-5, the Tigers engineered a six-game winning streak to finish the regular season 7-5 and earn a bid to the Texas Bowl. Now, with quarterback Drew Lock and defensive tackle Terry Beckner back for their senior seasons, Odom likely needs the team to take another step forward in order to assure athletics director Jim Sterk that he can guide Missouri to long-term success. We will define a step forward as winning more games than a season ago, so at least eight (counting a bowl game). If Missouri does that, Odom will likely have enough security to weather a down season or two following the departure of Lock and Beckner. On the flip side, if the Tigers take a step backward and win six games or fewer, it could spell doom for Odom — maybe not right away, but eventually. Here’s three reasons to believe 2018 will be a step forward for Missouri, and three reasons to be concerned that the team might take a step back and win six games or fewer.

Missouri football coach Barry Odom might need another winning season to keep his job. Jordan Kodner

Why Missouri will win more than seven games: 1. Most of last year's offensive playmakers are back. The Tigers led the SEC in both total offense and scoring offense a season ago. The team’s gaudy offensive numbers were partially a product of former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread system, and new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley will likely look to slow the pace down a bit this season, but clearly that offense featured some playmakers. This year, nearly all of the team’s offensive weapons are back. Missouri is returning all five of its starting linemen from a season ago, two experienced running backs in Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who burst onto the scene a season ago and led all SEC tight ends with 11 touchdown catches. Oh, and Lock, who set an SEC record by throwing 44 touchdown passes a season ago. He’ll be back, too (more on him soon). While wide receiver is a position of concern due to the departure of last year’s leading receiver, J’Mon Moore, Missouri should have the offensive firepower to score on just about anybody this season. 2. The schedule features another manageable back half. Missouri’s turnaround last season resulted in part from facing a series of struggling opponents with either lame-duck head coaches or coaches who had already been fired. Obviously, those circumstances can’t be counted on to occur again. However, it seems reasonable to expect those teams that underwent coaching changes — Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas — to experience some growing pains this season. The Tigers’ final four games of the regular season come against those three teams and Vanderbilt. Barring a miraculous turnaround by one of those first-year coaches, each of those games should be winnable, and if Missouri does win all four of those games, it shouldn’t be difficult to find four other wins on its schedule. 3. Drew Lock and Terry Beckner are back. It’s been said by others this offseason, but it bears repeating: The biggest recruiting feat of Odom’s tenure at Missouri was convincing Lock and Beckner to spurn the NFL Draft and return to school for their senior seasons. As a result, both sides of the ball will have an obvious leader and go-to guy when someone simply needs to make a play. Beckner will anchor a defensive line that has the potential to be dominant, particularly against the run. As long as he can stay healthy, he will demand extra attention from offenses, which should make the players around him better. And on the other side of the ball, the importance of good quarterback play cannot be overstated. As Lock’s numbers from a season ago show, he has at times been more than good. Opposing defenses simply won’t face a player with Lock’s arm strength all season. The knocks on Lock have been inconsistency against better competition and spotty decision-making, but if he can improve in those areas, it’s not difficult to imagine Missouri competing in all of its games this season.

Drew Lock is back at Missouri for his senior season. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou