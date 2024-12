Winter Composite Schedule

All times listed are central time.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

At Memphis. Monday, Nov. 4. (83-75 loss) Vs. Howard. Friday, Nov. 8 (77-62 win) Vs. Eastern Washington. Monday, Nov. 11 (84-77 win) Vs. Mississippi Valley State. Thursday, Nov. 14 (111-39 win) Vs. Pacific. Friday, Nov. 22 (91-56 win) Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Sunday, Nov. 24 (112-63 win) Vs. Lindenwood. Wednesday, Nov. 27 (81-61 win) Vs. California., Tuesday, Dec. 3 in SEC/ACC Challenge (98-93 win) Vs. kansas. Sunday, Dec. 8 (76-67 win) Vs. LIU. Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. (SECN+) Vs. Jacksonville State. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. Illinois. Sunday, Dec. 22 in St. Louis, Braggin’ Rights, noon (ESPN) Vs. Alabama State. Monday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) START OF SEC PLAY At Auburn. Saturday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m. (SECN) Vs. LSU. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Vanderbilt. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m. (SECN) At Florida. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. (ESPNU) Vs. Arkansas. Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. (SECN) At Texas. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Ole Miss. Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. (SECN) At Mississippi State. Saturday, Feb. 1, noon (SECN) At Tennessee. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Texas A&M. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m. (Rally 4 Rhyan) (SECN) Vs. Oklahoma. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. (SECN) At Georgia. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Alabama. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. (SECN) At Arkansas. Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN2) Vs. South Carolina. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m. (ESPN2) At Vanderbilt. Saturday, March 1, 5 p.m. (SECN) At Oklahoma. Wednesday March 5, 7 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Kentucky. Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. (ESPN/SECN) START OF SEC TOURNAMENT SEC First round, March 12 SEC Second round, March 13 SEC Semifinals, March 15 SEC Championship, March 16 START OF NCAA Tournament NCAA First Four, March 18-19 NCAA First Round, March 20-21 NCAA Second Round, 22-23 NCAA Sweet 16, March 27-28 NCAA Elite 8, March 29-30 NCAA Final Four, April 5 NCAA Championship, April 7

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

At Vermont. Monday, Nov. 4 (62-46 loss) Vs. Southern. Thursday, Nov. 7 (66-51 win) Vs. Norfolk State. Sunday, Nov. 10 (57-54 loss) Vs. Tulane. Tuesday. Nov. 12 (60-52 win) At Western Illinois. Friday, Nov. 15 (75-55 win) Vs. Saint Louis. Wednesday, Nov. 20 (112-59 win) Vs. Little Rock. Friday, Nov. 22 (78-49 win) Vs. Syracuse. Monday, Nov. 25 (in Emerald Coast Classic) (82-59 loss) Vs. Wichita State. Tuesday, Nov. 26 (in Emerald Coast Class) (85-57 win) Vs. Jacksonville State. Sunday, Dec. 1 (79-45 win) Vs. SMU. Thursday, Dec. 5, (68-61 win) Vs. Northern Illinois. Saturday, Dec. 7, (94-55) Vs. Lipscomb. Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Oral Roberts. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. Jackson State. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. (SECN+) START OF SEC PLAY Vs. South Carolina. Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m. (SECN) At Alabama. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2 p.m. (SECN+) At Georgia. Thursday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. Florida. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. (SECN+) At Oklahoma. Thursday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m. (SECN+) At Auburn. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. Mississippi State. Monday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. (SECN) At Texas. Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Tennessee. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. LSU. Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) At Texas A&M. Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Oklahoma. Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Kentucky. Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) At Ole Miss. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. (SECN) At Arkansas. Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+) Vs. Vanderbilt. Sunday, March 2, 2 p.m. (SECN+) START OF SEC TOURNAMENT SEC First Round, March 5 SEC Second Round, March 6 SEC Quarterfinal, March 7 SEC Semifinals, March 8 SEC Championship, March 9 START OF NCAA TOURNAMENT NCAA First Four, March 19-20 NCAA First Round, March 21-22 NCAA Second Round, March 23-24 NCAA Sweet 16, March 28-29 NCAA Elite 8, March 30-31 NCAA Final Four, April 4 NCAA Championship, April 6

WRESTLING

At Northern Colorado. Saturday, Nov. 2 (25-14 win) Tiger Style Invite. Saturday, Nov. 9 (1st as a team, 4 weight titles) At Virginia Tech. Friday, Nov. 15 (23-10 loss) At Illinois. Thursday, Nov. 21 (23-14 loss) Vs. Northern Illinois at Hartland, Wisconsin. Tuesday, Nov. 26 (24-10 loss) At Cougar Clash in Edwardsville, Ill. Saturday, Dec. 7 (2nd as team, 1 weight title) Vs. Binghamton at Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m. Vs. Little Rock at Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville. Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m. Vs. Penn State at Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville. Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Vs. Cornell. Friday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m. (ESPN+) Vs. Stanford. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) START OF BIG 12 SCHEDULE Vs. Utah Valley. Friday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Vs. Arizona State. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. Vs. West Virginia. Sunday, Jan. 26, noon At Oklahoma. Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. At Oklahoma State. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Vs. Iowa State. Saturday, Feb. 22, noon BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP March 8-9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP March 20-22 in Philadelphia.

GYMNASTICS

Vs. Ball State, Illinois State & Semo. Friday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m. At Denver. Sunday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. At Oklahoma. Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Kentucky. Sunday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m. (SECN) At LSU. Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. At Illinois. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. Vs. Alabama, Illinois & Iowa in St. Charles. Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. Vs. Georgia. Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. At Florida. Friday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. (SECN) Vs. Auburn. Sunday, March 9, noon (SECN) At Arkansas. Friday, March 14, 7 p.m. SEC CHAMPIONSHIP March 22 at Birmingham NCAA Regional Championship April 2 NCAA Championship April 17

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

All events scheduled for all day

Danville Opener at Boston. Saturday, Dec. 7 Alex Jarrett Invitational at Hearnes Center. Saturday, Jan. 11 Show Me Showedown at Hearnes Center. Friday, Jan. 17 Bob Teel Invitational at Hearnes Center. Saturday, Jan. 25 Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational at Hearnes Center. Saturday, Feb. 1 Missouri Invitational at Hearnes Center. Friday, Feb. 7 Valentine Invitational at Boston. Friday, Feb. 14-15 Tyson Invitational at Arkansas. Friday, Feb. 14-15 SEC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP Feb. 27-March1 at College Station, Texas. NCAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP At Virginia Beach, March 13-15

SWIM & DIVE