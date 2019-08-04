News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 12:32:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

With Fletcher to UK, where does Mizzou go next?

A.J. Blankenship
Staff Writer

The writing had been on the wall, now it is official. Cam’ron Fletcher, arguably Missouri’s top realistic target in the 2020 class, is headed to Kentucky. It was long thought Missouri would be in i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}