Shortly after the Southeastern Conference made waves by lifting its conference-wide ban on selling alcoholic beverages at sporting events, Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk and chancellor Alexander Cartwright released a joint statement Friday saying the university will begin discussing the potential sale of alcohol at games.

"We will begin a process with the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee to discuss the potential sale and consumption of alcohol in university facilities in the near future," the statement read. "The IAC is a standing committee of MU that has broad representation from the campus community and includes faculty, staff, students and alumni."

In other words, Missouri is going to start moving toward selling alcohol at sporting events, but it isn't ready to implement policies quite yet. The SEC ban will be lifted effective Aug. 1. Missouri has not stated when its own alcohol sales could take effect.

"We appreciate the Southeastern Conference developing a policy that provides us the authority to determine what is best for the University of Missouri regarding the sale of alcohol in public areas within our athletic venues," read the statement. "Our guiding principle in any decision will be maintaining the safety of our fans, student-athletes and staff while creating an atmosphere that reflects our institutional values."