Xavier Lovett is gaining perspective

It's easy to miss things, so here's a recap of what we didn't cover with links to what we did.
Missouri moved quickly with four-star Monshun Sales in January, handing out an offer and hosting him for a visit.
Mizzou graduate pitcher Xavier Lovett has gained a new perspective on life through community service.
Kellie Harper has the Missouri Tiger roster up to 12 players after the addition of Pepperdine freshman Chloe Sotell.
Here’s the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
It's easy to miss things, so here's a recap of what we didn't cover with links to what we did.
Missouri moved quickly with four-star Monshun Sales in January, handing out an offer and hosting him for a visit.
Mizzou graduate pitcher Xavier Lovett has gained a new perspective on life through community service.