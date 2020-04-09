ZOUMCast: Tight End U
With the country on lockdown, we're taking the opportunity to catch up with some of your favorite Mizzou Tigers from the past. Over the next few weeks, we'll record our conversations with Tiger greats and upload them here a couple times a week. We started our ZOUMCast with a double dose of all-American tight ends in Martin Rucker and Chase Coffman.
