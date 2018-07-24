With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to the 2018 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 3. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we tackle the running backs.

The starter: As of last week, when Missouri released its first depth chart of the preseason, there wasn’t one running back listed atop the depth chart. Instead, junior Damarea Crockett and sophomore Larry Rountree III were listed as co-starters. Don’t be surprised if that remains the case all the way up until the season opener. Crockett exploded onto the scene as a freshman in 2016, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, but after he suffered a shoulder injury midway through last season, Rountree stepped in and performed well. In the final seven games of the season, Rountree racked up 574 yards and five scores. Regardless of whether one player earns the nominal starting role during camp, both players will likely see plenty of action once the games begin.

The backups: Behind Crockett and Rountree, the most intriguing running back on Missouri’s roster may be redshirt freshman Isaiah Miller. Miller didn’t play at all last season and then missed the majority of spring practices with a hip injury, but coaches and players have spoken highly about him. If he’s back to full health, he seems most likely to occupy the number three spot on the depth chart and see some occasional game action. Aside from Miller, sophomore Dawson Downing saw playing time a year ago. The bruiser could certainly receive some carries if someone else gets hurt, especially in short-yardage situations. The Tigers also added two freshmen to the roster in Tyler Badie and Simi Bakare. At least one, if not both, figure to redshirt this season, but with the new NCAA rule that allows players to appear in four games and still be eligible for a redshirt, the coaching staff might make an effort to get both players some game experience early in the season.

Camp outlook: While this appears on the surface like one of the more compelling position battles on Missouri’s roster entering camp, it probably doesn’t matter whether Crockett or Rountree is named the “starter” for the season opener. Both will play, and whoever is more effective will play more. More interesting will be finding out if Miller is healthy and, if so, whether he can make a push to be a regular contributor. There’s certainly room for three different backs to get carries in Missouri’s high-octane offense.

Projected Week One depth chart:

1. Damarea Crockett OR Larry Rountree III

3. Isaiah Miller