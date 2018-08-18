The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Mizzou fans. It displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2019-2022 Tiger senior classes.

For this version, we have removed 21 seniors who will complete their eligibility after the 2018 season. This is the most accurate way to reflect how many scholarships Missouri will have available for the 2019 class, which will sign in December/February. Freshmen for now will be listed in the 2022 class, assuming they will redshirt. That will obviously not be the case for many and during/after the season the scholarship chart will be updated to reflect that.

Missouri currently has 75 scholarship players plus commitments for next year. The maximum number of scholarship players allowed by the NCAA is 85. That means, as it stands today, Missouri has ten more scholarships for the 2019 class, which would make the total class size 22. However, there are certain to be transfers and defections from the current roster during or after the season, which would free up more room. That is why we are projecting a full class of at least 25 players for the 2019 class.