2018 Missouri Football Coaching Staff
Here is the complete Mizzou football coaching staff for the 2018 season.
|Name
|Position
|Years at Mizzou
|Alma Mater
|
Barry Odom
|
Head Coach
|
3
|
Missouri
|
Brick Haley
|
DL/Sr. Associate HC
|
2
|
Alabama A&M
|
Andy Hill
|
Special Teams/Assoc. HC
|
22
|
Missouri
|
Cornell Ford
|
Running Backs/Asst. HC
|
18
|
Toledo
|
Derek Dooley
|
Offensive Coordinator/QB
|
1
|
Virginia
|
Ryan Walters
|
Defensive Coordinator/DB
|
4
|
Colorado
|
Joe Jon Finley
|
Tight Ends
|
3
|
Oklahoma
|
Brian Odom
|
Outside Linebackers
|
2
|
SE Oklahoma
|
Brad Davis
|
Offensive Line
|
1
|
Oklahoma
|
Vernon Hargreaves
|
Inside LInebackers
|
1
|
Connecticut
|
A.J. Ofodile
|
Wide Receivers
|
2
|
Missouri
|
Mark Ouimet
|
Director of Operations
|
1
|
Jake Breske
|
Campus Recruiting Coord.
|
Austyn Carta-Samuels
|
Off. QC/Analyst
|
3
|
Vanderbilt
|
Adam Kleffner
|
Off. QC/Analyst
|
Sam Carter
|
Def. QC/Analyst
|
Neal Renna
|
Def. QC/Analyst
|
3
|
Heidelberg
|
Dave Ungerer
|
ST QC/Analyst
|
Michael Egnew
|
Offensive GA
|
2
|
Missouri
|
Bill Lang
|
Offensive GA
|
Mike Lackey
|
Defensive GA
|
Grant O'Brien
|
Defensive GA
|
Kyle Morris
|
Recruiting Graphic Design
|
Kenronte Walker
|
Recruiting GA
|
2
|
Missouri
|
Brittany Boehm
|
Asst. Dir. of Operations
|
4
|
San Jose State
|
Chelsea Vaughn
|
Recruiting GA
|
2
|
Missouri
|
Adam Hicks
|
Defensive Analyst
|
Garrick McGee
|
Offensive Analyst
|
1
|
Oklahoma