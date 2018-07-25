Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 09:00:49 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Missouri Football Coaching Staff

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Here is the complete Mizzou football coaching staff for the 2018 season.

2018 Mizzou Football Coaching Staff
Name Position Years at Mizzou Alma Mater

Barry Odom

Head Coach

3

Missouri

Brick Haley

DL/Sr. Associate HC

2

Alabama A&M

Andy Hill

Special Teams/Assoc. HC

22

Missouri

Cornell Ford

Running Backs/Asst. HC

18

Toledo

Derek Dooley

Offensive Coordinator/QB

1

Virginia

Ryan Walters

Defensive Coordinator/DB

4

Colorado

Joe Jon Finley

Tight Ends

3

Oklahoma

Brian Odom

Outside Linebackers

2

SE Oklahoma

Brad Davis

Offensive Line

1

Oklahoma

Vernon Hargreaves

Inside LInebackers

1

Connecticut

A.J. Ofodile

Wide Receivers

2

Missouri

Mark Ouimet

Director of Operations

1

Jake Breske

Campus Recruiting Coord.

Austyn Carta-Samuels

Off. QC/Analyst

3

Vanderbilt

Adam Kleffner

Off. QC/Analyst

Sam Carter

Def. QC/Analyst

Neal Renna

Def. QC/Analyst

3

Heidelberg

Dave Ungerer

ST QC/Analyst

Michael Egnew

Offensive GA

2

Missouri

Bill Lang

Offensive GA

Mike Lackey

Defensive GA

Grant O'Brien

Defensive GA

Kyle Morris

Recruiting Graphic Design

Kenronte Walker

Recruiting GA

2

Missouri

Brittany Boehm

Asst. Dir. of Operations

4

San Jose State

Chelsea Vaughn

Recruiting GA

2

Missouri

Adam Hicks

Defensive Analyst

Garrick McGee

Offensive Analyst

1

Oklahoma
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}