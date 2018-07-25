Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 08:46:02 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Missouri Football Roster

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

Below is the official Missouri football roster entering fall camp.  All heights and weights are taken from the team's official website.

2018 Mizzou Football Roster
Number Player Position Year Height Weight

1

Tyrone Collins

CB

FR

5-11

165

2

DeMarkus Acy

CB

JR

6-2

195

2

Micah Wilson

QB

RSO

6-3

215

3

Drew Lock

QB

SR

6-4

225

3

Ronnell Perkins

S/LB

RJR

6-0

200

4

Brandon Lee

LB

RSR

6-2

225

4

Isaiah Miller

RB

RSF

5-11

200

5

Terry Beckner Jr.

DT

SR

6-4

305

5

Taylor Powell

QB

RSF

6-2

200

6

Tyler Badie

RB

FR

5-9

170

6

Tavon Ross

LB

RSR

6-0

205

7

Nate Brown

WR

RSR

6-3

210

7

Cam Hilton

S

SR

6-0

185

8

Kam Scott

WR

FR

6-2

180

8

Justin Smith

WR

RJR

6-7

220

8

Jarvis Ware

DB

FR

6-1

185

9

Jalen Knox

WR

FR

6-0

180

10

Tyree Gillespie

S

SO

6-0

215

10

Alex Ofodile

WR

JR

6-2

205

10

Terry Petry

CB

RFR

6-1

180

11

Kendall Blanton

TE

RSR

6-6

260

11

Jordan Ulmer

S

SO

6-2

195

12

Johnathon Johnson

WR

RJR

5-10

185

13

Rashad Brandon

DT

RSR

6-3

300

13

Khmari Thompson

WR

FR

6-1

195

14

Dominic Gicinto

WR

FR

5-9

170

14

Adam Sparks

CB

SO

6-0

175

15

Trajan Jeffcoat

DE

FR

6-3

220

15

Dominic Nelson

S

RJR

6-0

200

16

Damarea Crockett

RB

JR

5-11

225

16

Gerald Nathan Jr.

LB

FR

6-1

200

17

Richaud Floyd

WR

RJR

5-11

190

17

Chris Mills

CB

FR

6-0

185

18

Joshuah Bledsoe

S

SO

6-0

200

18

Lindsey Scott Jr.

QB

RSO

5-11

200

19

Jack Lowary

QB

RJR

6-4

225

19

Tucker McCann

PK

JR

6-0

205

20

Simi Bakare

RB

FR

5-11

195

20

Khalil Oliver

S

SR

6-1

200

21

Christian Holmes

CB

RSO

6-1

200

22

Dawson Downing

RB

RSO

6-0

225

22

Aubrey Miller

LB

SO

6-2

225

24

Kentrell Barber

WR

RFR

5-11

185

24

Terez Hall

LB

SR

6-2

230

25

Jamal Brooks

LB

SO

6-1

250

26

Corey Fatony

P

SR

5-11

205

28

Jatorian Hansford

DE

FR

6-4

225

28

Steven Spadaratto

WR

SR

6-2

185

29

Nate Anderson

DE

SR

6-4

225

30

Barrett Bannister

WR

RFR

6-0

185

30

Zion Sales

DB

RFR

5-10

185

31

Finis Stribling

CB

RSR

5-11

195

32

Nick Bolton

LB

FR

6-0

225

33

Chad Bailey

LB

FR

6-0

235

34

Larry Rountree III

RB

SO

5-10

210

35

Mason Pack

DB

SO

6-0

190

36

Daniel Ellinger

WR

RSO

6-4

200

39

Chris Turner

DE

SO

6-4

250

40

Cameron Wilkins

LB

FR

6-2

225

41

Chance May

LB

RFR

6-1

230

43

Jerney Jones

RB

RSO

5-10

195

45

Franklin Agbasimere

DE

RJR

6-2

255

46

Jacob Trump

LB

RJR

6-2

230

47

Cale Garrett

LB

JR

6-3

235

48

Roderick Winters

LB

RSR

5-11

240

49

Alec Pierce

LB

RFR

6-1

215

50

Hyrin White

OL

RFR

6-6

295

51

Drew Wise

LS

SO

6-2

235

52

Daniel Parker Jr.

DE

FR

6-4

245

53

Joe Hoy

LB

JR

5-11

200

54

Joe Britton

LB

RFR

6-1

215

55

Trystan Colon-Castillo

OL

RSO

6-4

315

56

Samson Bailey

OL

RSR

6-5

295

57

Jairan Parker

LB

RFR

6-0

225

58

Noah Robinson

LB

SR

6-4

240

59

Case Cook

OL

RFR

6-5

300

62

Thomas Grossman

OL

RSR

6-3

275

64

Bobby Lawrence

OL

FR

6-8

300

67

Jonah Dubinsky

OL

RJR

6-2

295

69

AJ Harris

OL

RJR

6-4

310

70

Yasir Durant

OL

JR

6-7

340

71

Kevin Pendleton

OL

RSR

6-4

330

72

Xavier Delgado

OL

FR

6-5

300

73

Caleb Sampson

DL

RFR

6-4

280

73

Mike Ruth

OL

FR

6-7

325

75

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL

JR

6-5

340

76

Javon Foster

OL

FR

6-6

300

77

Paul Adams

OL

RSR

6-6

315

78

Kobie Whiteside

DT

SO

6-1

300

79

Larry Borom

OL

RFR

6-6

345

80

Messiah Swinson

TE

FR

6-7

260

81

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE

RSO

6-5

260

82

Harry Ballard

WR

RSO

6-2

205

84

Emanuel Hall

WR

SR

6-3

200

85

Chritauskie Dove

WR

FR

6-3

195

86

James Workman

LS

JR

6-0

215

88

Logan Christopherson

TE

RFR

6-6

245

88

Chris Williams

DE

JR

6-3

250

89

Brendan Scales

TE

RSO

6-4

235

90

Sean Koetting

PK

RFR

6-3

195

90

Markell Utsey

DT

JR

6-4

305

92

Macauley Keevins

DE

RSO

6-2

220

93

Tre Williams

DE

RSO

6-5

250

94

Tyrell Jacobs

DT

RJR

6-4

290

95

Jordan Elliott

DT

RSO

6-4

325

96

Antar Thompson

DT

RSO

6-5

310

97

Akial Byers

DL

SO

6-4

295

98

Myles Eaddy

DL

RSO

6-0

240

99

Walter Palmore

DT

SR

6-4

320
