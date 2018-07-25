2018 Missouri Football Roster
Below is the official Missouri football roster entering fall camp. All heights and weights are taken from the team's official website.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Tyrone Collins
|
CB
|
FR
|
5-11
|
165
|
2
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
CB
|
JR
|
6-2
|
195
|
2
|
Micah Wilson
|
QB
|
RSO
|
6-3
|
215
|
3
|
Drew Lock
|
QB
|
SR
|
6-4
|
225
|
3
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
S/LB
|
RJR
|
6-0
|
200
|
4
|
Brandon Lee
|
LB
|
RSR
|
6-2
|
225
|
4
|
Isaiah Miller
|
RB
|
RSF
|
5-11
|
200
|
5
|
Terry Beckner Jr.
|
DT
|
SR
|
6-4
|
305
|
5
|
Taylor Powell
|
QB
|
RSF
|
6-2
|
200
|
6
|
Tyler Badie
|
RB
|
FR
|
5-9
|
170
|
6
|
Tavon Ross
|
LB
|
RSR
|
6-0
|
205
|
7
|
Nate Brown
|
WR
|
RSR
|
6-3
|
210
|
7
|
Cam Hilton
|
S
|
SR
|
6-0
|
185
|
8
|
Kam Scott
|
WR
|
FR
|
6-2
|
180
|
8
|
Justin Smith
|
WR
|
RJR
|
6-7
|
220
|
8
|
Jarvis Ware
|
DB
|
FR
|
6-1
|
185
|
9
|
Jalen Knox
|
WR
|
FR
|
6-0
|
180
|
10
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
S
|
SO
|
6-0
|
215
|
10
|
Alex Ofodile
|
WR
|
JR
|
6-2
|
205
|
10
|
Terry Petry
|
CB
|
RFR
|
6-1
|
180
|
11
|
Kendall Blanton
|
TE
|
RSR
|
6-6
|
260
|
11
|
Jordan Ulmer
|
S
|
SO
|
6-2
|
195
|
12
|
Johnathon Johnson
|
WR
|
RJR
|
5-10
|
185
|
13
|
Rashad Brandon
|
DT
|
RSR
|
6-3
|
300
|
13
|
Khmari Thompson
|
WR
|
FR
|
6-1
|
195
|
14
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
WR
|
FR
|
5-9
|
170
|
14
|
Adam Sparks
|
CB
|
SO
|
6-0
|
175
|
15
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
DE
|
FR
|
6-3
|
220
|
15
|
Dominic Nelson
|
S
|
RJR
|
6-0
|
200
|
16
|
Damarea Crockett
|
RB
|
JR
|
5-11
|
225
|
16
|
Gerald Nathan Jr.
|
LB
|
FR
|
6-1
|
200
|
17
|
Richaud Floyd
|
WR
|
RJR
|
5-11
|
190
|
17
|
Chris Mills
|
CB
|
FR
|
6-0
|
185
|
18
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
S
|
SO
|
6-0
|
200
|
18
|
Lindsey Scott Jr.
|
QB
|
RSO
|
5-11
|
200
|
19
|
Jack Lowary
|
QB
|
RJR
|
6-4
|
225
|
19
|
Tucker McCann
|
PK
|
JR
|
6-0
|
205
|
20
|
Simi Bakare
|
RB
|
FR
|
5-11
|
195
|
20
|
Khalil Oliver
|
S
|
SR
|
6-1
|
200
|
21
|
Christian Holmes
|
CB
|
RSO
|
6-1
|
200
|
22
|
Dawson Downing
|
RB
|
RSO
|
6-0
|
225
|
22
|
Aubrey Miller
|
LB
|
SO
|
6-2
|
225
|
24
|
Kentrell Barber
|
WR
|
RFR
|
5-11
|
185
|
24
|
Terez Hall
|
LB
|
SR
|
6-2
|
230
|
25
|
Jamal Brooks
|
LB
|
SO
|
6-1
|
250
|
26
|
Corey Fatony
|
P
|
SR
|
5-11
|
205
|
28
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
DE
|
FR
|
6-4
|
225
|
28
|
Steven Spadaratto
|
WR
|
SR
|
6-2
|
185
|
29
|
Nate Anderson
|
DE
|
SR
|
6-4
|
225
|
30
|
Barrett Bannister
|
WR
|
RFR
|
6-0
|
185
|
30
|
Zion Sales
|
DB
|
RFR
|
5-10
|
185
|
31
|
Finis Stribling
|
CB
|
RSR
|
5-11
|
195
|
32
|
Nick Bolton
|
LB
|
FR
|
6-0
|
225
|
33
|
Chad Bailey
|
LB
|
FR
|
6-0
|
235
|
34
|
Larry Rountree III
|
RB
|
SO
|
5-10
|
210
|
35
|
Mason Pack
|
DB
|
SO
|
6-0
|
190
|
36
|
Daniel Ellinger
|
WR
|
RSO
|
6-4
|
200
|
39
|
Chris Turner
|
DE
|
SO
|
6-4
|
250
|
40
|
Cameron Wilkins
|
LB
|
FR
|
6-2
|
225
|
41
|
Chance May
|
LB
|
RFR
|
6-1
|
230
|
43
|
Jerney Jones
|
RB
|
RSO
|
5-10
|
195
|
45
|
Franklin Agbasimere
|
DE
|
RJR
|
6-2
|
255
|
46
|
Jacob Trump
|
LB
|
RJR
|
6-2
|
230
|
47
|
Cale Garrett
|
LB
|
JR
|
6-3
|
235
|
48
|
Roderick Winters
|
LB
|
RSR
|
5-11
|
240
|
49
|
Alec Pierce
|
LB
|
RFR
|
6-1
|
215
|
50
|
Hyrin White
|
OL
|
RFR
|
6-6
|
295
|
51
|
Drew Wise
|
LS
|
SO
|
6-2
|
235
|
52
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
DE
|
FR
|
6-4
|
245
|
53
|
Joe Hoy
|
LB
|
JR
|
5-11
|
200
|
54
|
Joe Britton
|
LB
|
RFR
|
6-1
|
215
|
55
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
OL
|
RSO
|
6-4
|
315
|
56
|
Samson Bailey
|
OL
|
RSR
|
6-5
|
295
|
57
|
Jairan Parker
|
LB
|
RFR
|
6-0
|
225
|
58
|
Noah Robinson
|
LB
|
SR
|
6-4
|
240
|
59
|
Case Cook
|
OL
|
RFR
|
6-5
|
300
|
62
|
Thomas Grossman
|
OL
|
RSR
|
6-3
|
275
|
64
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
OL
|
FR
|
6-8
|
300
|
67
|
Jonah Dubinsky
|
OL
|
RJR
|
6-2
|
295
|
69
|
AJ Harris
|
OL
|
RJR
|
6-4
|
310
|
70
|
Yasir Durant
|
OL
|
JR
|
6-7
|
340
|
71
|
Kevin Pendleton
|
OL
|
RSR
|
6-4
|
330
|
72
|
Xavier Delgado
|
OL
|
FR
|
6-5
|
300
|
73
|
Caleb Sampson
|
DL
|
RFR
|
6-4
|
280
|
73
|
Mike Ruth
|
OL
|
FR
|
6-7
|
325
|
75
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
OL
|
JR
|
6-5
|
340
|
76
|
Javon Foster
|
OL
|
FR
|
6-6
|
300
|
77
|
Paul Adams
|
OL
|
RSR
|
6-6
|
315
|
78
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
DT
|
SO
|
6-1
|
300
|
79
|
Larry Borom
|
OL
|
RFR
|
6-6
|
345
|
80
|
Messiah Swinson
|
TE
|
FR
|
6-7
|
260
|
81
|
Albert Okwuegbunam
|
TE
|
RSO
|
6-5
|
260
|
82
|
Harry Ballard
|
WR
|
RSO
|
6-2
|
205
|
84
|
Emanuel Hall
|
WR
|
SR
|
6-3
|
200
|
85
|
Chritauskie Dove
|
WR
|
FR
|
6-3
|
195
|
86
|
James Workman
|
LS
|
JR
|
6-0
|
215
|
88
|
Logan Christopherson
|
TE
|
RFR
|
6-6
|
245
|
88
|
Chris Williams
|
DE
|
JR
|
6-3
|
250
|
89
|
Brendan Scales
|
TE
|
RSO
|
6-4
|
235
|
90
|
Sean Koetting
|
PK
|
RFR
|
6-3
|
195
|
90
|
Markell Utsey
|
DT
|
JR
|
6-4
|
305
|
92
|
Macauley Keevins
|
DE
|
RSO
|
6-2
|
220
|
93
|
Tre Williams
|
DE
|
RSO
|
6-5
|
250
|
94
|
Tyrell Jacobs
|
DT
|
RJR
|
6-4
|
290
|
95
|
Jordan Elliott
|
DT
|
RSO
|
6-4
|
325
|
96
|
Antar Thompson
|
DT
|
RSO
|
6-5
|
310
|
97
|
Akial Byers
|
DL
|
SO
|
6-4
|
295
|
98
|
Myles Eaddy
|
DL
|
RSO
|
6-0
|
240
|
99
|
Walter Palmore
|
DT
|
SR
|
6-4
|
320