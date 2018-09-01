Ticker
2018 Redshirt Tracker

Under a new rule this year, players can see action in up to four games without burning their redshirt.  These four games can occur at any point during the season.  Throughout the year, we'll keep track of games played by Missouri's true freshmen so that you can keep track of who has a redshirt year remaining.  This story will be updated every Sunday.

Mizzou Redshirt Chart
Player UT-Martin Wyoming Purdue Georgia S. Carolina

C. Dove

T. Badie

X

X. Delgado

X

B. Lawrence

N. Bolton

X

L. Scott Jr.

S. Bakare

J. Hansford

X

T. Jeffcoat

X

G. Nathan Jr.

X

J. Foster

C. Mills

D. Gicinto

X

K. Thompson

X

J. Ware

X

D. Parker Jr.

X

M. Ruth

X

C. Bailey

K. Scott

X

C. Wilkins

T. Collins

X

J. Knox

X
*An X in each column denotes a player having seen action in that game
