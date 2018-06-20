Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

seanwest asks: If Cuonzo only got players from the STL metro area could he go to a final four with that talent? Tilmon, Smith, Watson, Liddell, McKinney, Fletcher, Love, etc.

GD: Could he? Sure. That's a more talented team than Loyola and Loyola went to a Final Four. So it's absolutely possible. There's always been talk around Mizzou about "sealing the borders." And I've always said if you get every single in-state kid in football and the major part of your football program is in-state kids, you're not a top 25 team. You can have a winning record, but you're not a top 25 team. There just isn't enough talent in Missouri to make that true. But in basketball? Absolutely you're a top 25 team. Here are the kids from the state of Missouri in the Rivals era that went on to have good or better careers (top of my head, I may be slighting a few guys): Jayson Tatum, Brandon McKissic, B.J. Young, Mike Dixon, Jeriah Horne, Alec Burks, Jeff Graves, Jimmy McKinney, Tyler Griffey, Tyler Hansbrough, Martane Freeman, Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear, Juwan Morgan, O.G. Anunoby, Xavier Sneed, Brandon Rush, Devin Booker, Blake Ahearn, Ben Hansbrough, Lance Harris, Otto Porter, Anthony Booker, Steven Hill, Tyler Cook, Ben McLemore, Matt Lawrence, Quinton Day, Marcus Walker, Shaq Harrison, Landry Shamet, Kalen Grimes, Marcus Denmon, Bradley Beal, Jontay Porter, Ish Wainright Here are the ones that are to be determined: Luke Kasubke, Carte'Are Gordon, Torrence Watson, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Mosley, Jordan Lathon, Christian Bishop, Jordan Nesbitt, Mario McKinney, Yuri Collins, Fred Thatch, Caleb Love, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Marceedus Leech, Ochai Agbaji, Jericole Hellems, Courtney Ramey, Jared Ridder That's 54 names that doesn't even include guys who might be mismarked in our database or who were highly thought of and didn't pan out and probably some that were good at smaller schools that I just don't really know about. And it doesn't include a few guys like Steve Moore and Ryan Rosburg who were definitely D1/high major players that were far from stars, but weren't bad. That's an average of three guys a year. That fills a roster. If that's ALL Missouri had gotten in the last 18 years, it might not be a top 25 team every year, but there would have been a lot of top 25 years in there.

Alpha101 asks: Can you give the names of the players you or the PM staff have pre-written commitment stories on for the 2019 football recruiting class?

GD: As of today, we don't have any pre-written. I wouldn't tell you if we did, but we don't.

JakeBrooks24 asks: How many 2019 Missouri kids does Odom have a legitimate chance at? Seems like they are the favorites for Washington and Henry and maybe Jalani Williams. What about Kyren Williams, Shammond Cooper, Danielson Ike, Cameron Coleman and Maurice Massey?

jrl3m8 asks: When you are working on an article like the Odom/Martin piece, or the conference realignment piece from last year, is it hard to keep it a secret on here? They are fantastic longforms that I enjoy reading, just wondering if it's ever tempting to tease them?

GD: Not that tough. In the conference realignment story, yeah, I wanted to throw some things out there. But I also didn't want to plant the seed for somebody else to start working on what I was working on. I do look forward to the publish date on some stories like that because they're fun to write and they're the types of stories you get in this business to write (hope I don't kill anyone's illusions here, but nobody gets into this to write recruiting updates on Johnny Jones). But it's better just to wait and publish them. Because you also don't want to over promise and under deliver if a story isn't as well-received as you hope it will be.

MummaMizzou asks: A lot of the recruits in Missouri in the 2019 class have offer lists that seem better than there rankings. Do you think this has more to do with college coaches giving out so many offers or do you think a lot of the guys are underrated by rivals? Or maybe it’s because college teams are more aware of these guys since they recruited more kids from STL for the 2018 class?

GD: I think it's a combination of the two, but I lean more toward there being a lot of offers that aren't really offers. There are a lot of kids you're talking about (and it's not exclusive to Missouri kids, it's true everywhere) that might have 25 offers, but don't have 10 places that would take their commitments today. It's how recruiting is now (and it's stupid). But your last sentence is really what happened. I said at the beginning of 2018 that what would happen with that class is a lot of schools that don't normally recruit St. Louis would come in to see those kids and then find some 2019 and 2020 kids that they like. So the state is getting recruited more heavily than it's ever been recruited before.

mexicojoe asks: How successful do you think Phil Bradley and/or Corby Jones would be in today’s college game? Both were successful in the era in which they played but is the game that much different now?

GD: They'd both still be very good. I mean, they're good players. If they had access to the same training and strength and conditioning these guys have, they'd be fine. Put Corby in a spread option offense? Hoo, boy. I didn't ever see Phil Bradley play so I'm not as qualified to talk about him, but he was an all Big Eight QB at the height of the Big Eight's greatness, so I think he'd be just fine. And Steve Bieser sure could use him.

Healer asks: One always hears "i loved the family atmosphere at Mizzou..." when interviewing recruits. I have no idea what a family atmosphere is in an athletic dept. Could you explain and give examples? Thanks

GD: I'll be honest: I don't really know what it means either. And I'm not sure a lot of the kids who say it knows what it means. You hear it a lot around Mizzou, but I bet if you read commitment stories from other schools consistently over a few years, you'd hear it a lot there too. It's one of those buzz phrases that kids say all the time. I think what it means is "The coaching staff really seems interested in me as a person and not just as a football rental." Which most do. But most say it too, and whether it ends up being true or not if you don't pan out as a player, I don't really know. Call me a cynic.

jrl3m8 asks: When a recruit like Graham Mertz makes a post saying he's shutting his recruitment down, do coaches generally respect that? I understand they stay after recruits that are committed elsewhere if those kids want to look around (Shamar Nash), but if the kid makes it public to stop, do they usually back off? It would seem to stay persistent after an uninterested kid may hurt their reputation with the high school and its future recruits.

GD: Most do because it's not worth their time to chase a kid who almost certainly isn't going to school there. You might shoot the kid a text or a call now and again and if he responds and seems open to continuing a conversation, then you do it. But for the most part, if a kid says "I'm done," coaches are going to move on to kids they have a chance to sign. I'm sure there are exceptions, but as a general rule, why invest your time in something that isn't going to happen?

Zona Tiger asks: So for us non media types, can you provide some insight into how you develop "sources" inside an athletic program? What does that process look like? What happens during a coaching change to your sources? How do you determine how much you can trust a source? Please feel free to elaborate on this process as you see fit.

GD: Whenever I talk to journalism students (believe it or not, some people actually have deemed me a good person to do that at times), this is almost always the very first question I get. How do you develop sources? The answer is easy: You're just there all the time. There's no magic to it. You show up at every single thing they let you show up at. Games, practices, booster club meetings, recruiting camps, media days, whatever. If you're allowed to be there, you go. And then you do your job the right way. Over time, people get to know you and trust you. People like to see their names in print. They like to be the source in "source says" even if nobody else knows it's them. It's a process. I'll be honest: Most of the stories we get now aren't because we've spent a ton of time asking and chasing things down. Most of it comes from info that someone volunteers to me and then we go chase it down. Sometimes it's from someone I've gotten a lot of information from in the past, sometimes it's from someone I've never met or heard of. In fact, I have people I would call very credible sources that I've never met in person. Quite a few of them. And in doing what we do, the definition of a source is going to change. For instance, some people may be a source for a lot of things over a period of time. Some others may be a source in one specific instance where they have a connection to a story, but they don't in general tend to have a lot of information. Sources are hard to develop and easy to lose. Because you only have to screw them once to lose them. I've got sources that have told me, "I'm going to tell you everything and I'm going to trust you to handle things the right way. And the first time you burn me, I'm never going to tell you anything again." Which is why you don't just go posting every rumor and everything you're told. Because in this business, if you don't have sources, you're worthless.

Davidcupp asks: We all know your thoughts on Q39, but who rounds out your top 5 for Kc bbq? Id go LC’s, Q39, Joes, Jack Stack, Gates. But obviously a very divisive subject so interested in your take.

GD: Q39 is tops for me. Arthur Bryant's is what I was raised on and will be in my top five till the day I die. I'd go with LC's and Rosedale in there too. The fifth spot just depends on the day and what I'm feeling like. I like Gates. I love the beans at Jack Stack. I'm not nearly as high on Joe's as most. My dad and I ate at the McGonigle's Meat Market truck last weekend and they might have been the best burnt ends I've ever had. But really, KC BBQ is hard to screw up. I've rarely had a bad barbecue meal in KC.

jjspkd asks: Is there an athlete or coach that was really difficult to cover, in the sense that they wouldn’t open up to you or just abrasive when ever you did speak, that after their career just ended up being a super nice person? Also the opposite that once they didn’t need your coverage or they weren’t afraid of bad press they dropped the act.Gun to your head who has the better NBA career MPJ or Jontay? And most likely career path for each. Complete Bust, 5 year Journeymen or 10 year journeymen, makes an all star game or two, HOF, or GOAT?You join the WWE what is your walk out song? Are you a good guy or bad guys. Hopefully these only kind of suck but hey it is summer and you guys do a good job of covering the croots.

GD: 1) I really can't think of people that were far different when I covered them versus when they retired. I mean, Gary Pinkel and Mike Alden are quite a bit different when I see them now than they were when I covered them. But that wasn't because they were bad guys or anything, they just weren't going to say too much. But after I did the realignment story, I did tell some people, "If Pinkel and Alden were that honest when I covered them, my job would have been so much more fun." But for the most part, guys are who they are. Especially college aged people. 2) If I have to choose, I'd say Michael is better. A lot of people have forgotten that 12 months ago he was a consensus No. 1 overall pick. That talent is still there. Are there question marks? Yeah. Maybe a few more than with a lot of elite guys. But he's got the talent. If I had to guess, I'd say he's a multi-time all-star, but not an all-time great. I'd say Jontay has a long career, may make a couple all-star games along the way. 3) Two things I pay no attention to: Pro wrestling and music. If I've heard a song, the likelihood is it came out before 1998.

jrl3m8 asks: When a commit switches their commitment, do you ever hear about why? Something that another program offers better than Mizzou? Or is it as simpler as they just 'like' that program better?

GD: We hear most of the time. Usually it's not a big secret. He just wanted to go somewhere else more. But if there is some specific reason, we usually end up hearing something about it.

mexicojoe asks: This may not be a Mailbag Question and require more research but I will ask anyway.What is a reasonable number of All Americans for an Athletic Dept the size of Mizzou to have in a given year?I am asking as a basis of reference when viewing the AD as a whole.

GD: I honestly don't have any idea. The qualifications for being an all-American are so different. In some sports like wrestling and track, it's solely based on performance and where you finish. In the revenue sports, it's very subjective. I'd say you're doing well to have more than a couple in any given year, but that's just a guess. I also don't think that's a good way to judge the athletic department on how it's doing.

Ragarm asks: Which side of the fence to you tend to fall on Gabe? Star rating of a recruit or schools that have offered?

GD: Neither. It's not one thing. It's everything. And really, I don't tend to make any judgments about recruits coming in. I've seen enough five-stars bust and enough two-stars be great that I'd rather wait and see what they do in college. Recruiting rankings are a good guideline on a big picture scale. They're worthless on an individual basis.

FiremanDanKC asks: Since the Royals are just a 100 loss collection of temporary players stuck between our championship team and the next rebuild, do you find yourself rooting for our former player's new teams? Who do you hope to see in the playoffs the most; Hosmer's Padres, Cain's Brewers, Nationals now with Herrera, wherever Moose ends up? Personally I most hope to see Cain in the playoffs again.

GD: I'm paying no attention to any of them right now. Did glance at the standings last night after the Herrera trade to see where Washington was. I just don't care. I'll watch the playoffs and if the Brewers get there, I'll root for them. Big LoCain fan. But my team sucks and I don't care about any of the rest of them much.

jdw985 asks: Do you think your job is tougher now or when you first started around 15 years ago? Obviously I'm sure having all the types of technology is great but does is get frustrating/annoying having to be glued to your phone and on twitter 24/7 in case recruiting or other Mizzou news breaks?

GD: Some of both. It's much easier to get the information because kids are their own reporters on Twitter and Instagram. But it's much harder to get them on the phone to talk about it. And it's much, much harder to have any sort of exclusive information. That's true in recruiting, but it's also true in covering the team because access has changed so much. I don't get much access (a little bit, but overall not a ton) that every student reporter doesn't get. Most of our interviews are in group settings where everyone is working with the same quotes. So to be able to do stories that make you stand out from the crowd is harder. But what you mention is by far the biggest — and the worst — change. When I started, we'd find out something on Tuesday and hold it for the Chamber on Friday. Now, we have to post it immediately, no matter where we are. Because if we don't, somebody else will. Before I get too far into this, I want to be clear that my job is better than the one most people have and I don't want this to come off as whining. But a lot of jobs, when it's 5 p.m., you're done until eight the next morning. I've always said the best thing about this job is that there are no hours. I can do my grocery shopping at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. I can play golf on Friday. I can more or less set my own schedule. But the worst thing is also that there are no hours. If I'm at the grocery store when something happens, I've got to take care of it then. I don't have any idea how many hours a week I work. Sometimes it's far less than 40. But by the same token, there are almost no days where you're just "off." I try to take about a week a year for everyone on our staff where I say, "Do nothing. Don't read the board. Don't check Twitter. Just check out." Because you have to do that for your sanity. But most days, if I'm sitting around the house, if I'm waiting to pick my kid up from swim practice, if I'm sitting at his swim meet, whatever, I'm scrolling through Twitter and the board to make sure I'm not missing anything. Because we bill ourselves as the only place you need to go for Mizzou news. If we're going to be that, we better make sure we have all the Mizzou news. There are limits to that. I mean, if a kid tweets an offer and we don't post it right away, I'm not worried. Or when a kid tweets an offer and I retweet it and inevitably have someone say "What are our chances?" I'm not gonna answer because, well, I found out 30 seconds ago the kid had an offer and I'd never heard of him before that. How would I know what the chances are. But the 24/7 nature of it is driving a lot of people out of the business. It's not hard, but it is demanding. You're never off. Best way to sum this up, I had a friend text me on Sunday before Memorial Day and ask what we were doing on Memorial Day. I said, "Nothing. I'm home every Monday. This isn't anything special. Every day is a weekend and a holiday. A lot of that is good. But some of it sucks because every day is a potential work day too.

pdhgx2 asks: Hey Gabe, long time listener first time caller here. I'm curious, what's a day in life of one Gabe DeArmond on a football Saturday here at Faurot? Please use hour by hour details, ex. 6am - eggs in the cast iron with bloodies down the gullet, etc. K, thanks.

GD: So much more boring than you probably think. Home or road, I'm trying to get up and work out early because the day is better if I do that. I make sure our preview story is posted, check the board, tweet out all relevant links, etc. I'll generally get to the stadium probably about 90 minutes before kickoff for a home game. On the road it's probably a couple hours early depending on the game time because really there's not that much else to do. I laugh when I see people tweeting pictures of an empty stadium three and a half hours before kickoff. Like, what are you doing? Just proving how early you can get there? Anyway, I'll usually try to line up a tailgate to stop by. I have my usual one at home games, but on the road I'll try to find somebody I know who's doing something because the food at tailgates is almost always much better than it is in the press box. I'll usually walk down on the field at a road game for a little bit just to kind of check things out, see if anybody's missing from warmups, maybe talk to a few people. Try to be in my seat all set up at least 30 minutes before kickoff to get the game thread and live update thread going. Just follow the game throughout. When it's over, we immediately try to have something new on the front page, either a quick recap or five thoughts or something before we start post-game interviews. That's not always possible. Then we do all our interviews and head back to the press box. Generally take anywhere from two to four hours to write, post videos and photos, etc, just depending on how the game went and how many people we have there. After that, if it's a home game, I'm headed back to my house. If it's a road game, a few of us will usually go grab food and drinks and then head back to the hotel. Unless it's a night game, then I'll grab a beer at the hotel bar and be pissed off it's 2 a.m. and I have a flight in six hours.

CamKCMIZ asks: Did you sample any Bou Lou at Boulevardia? Was it any good? Overall feelings about fruity/citrus flavored beer? Favorite beer to drink when its a thousand degrees outside and you're just trying to enjoy a social event?

GD: I did have one. It was my first beer. It was okay. Too fruity for me, but I didn't hate it. Just not something I wanted to drink, especially when there are a ton of other good choices. I think it would be a solid beer for the ladies at a big lake gathering or something. If I'm going to be drinking out in the heat I'll go with a Boulevard Wheat, a KC Pils, or if I want to really be able to drink all day, some PBR. That said, the number of times I drink all day anymore is a very small number.

Rabbit20 asks: You have been covering recruiting for a long time. You have seen what works and what doesn’t when you talk to these players. What advice would you give to make our staff better?

GD: Covering recruiting is far different from being involved in recruiting (at least it damn well should be). I've never been on an official visit, never sat in a living room with a kid and a coach, never even sat in on a staff recruiting meeting. So I can't say what will work to tell the kids or not tell them. I can say that every kid pretty much says he has three things on his list: 1. Family atmosphere 2. Education 3. Preparing for life outside of football I can say that every kid pretty much has three things that are really on his list (in this order usually): 1. Playing time. The sooner the better 2. Getting to the NFL 3. Winning games The best recruiting tools are to go win and to put players in the NFL. Period. Are there things you can tell parents and kids that will be more effective than others? Yeah. But in the end, you've got to win and establish your program as a place kids want to go and can reach the NFL. The rest is window dressing.

bson24 asks: We talk about coaching trees. What does your "writers tree" look like. I know you have had a lot of writers come and move on so just wondering what it looks like. Do you think there will be more access to fall camp this year? I never understood why coaches block media from reporting stories that will only add interest for fans and not really give anything up to other coaches. This sport is by far the most secretive sport.