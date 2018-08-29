2018 Tiger Mailbag: 34th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
rmotigers asks: Which of the following questions annoys you the most? What channel is the game on? or What jersey combination are they wearing this weekend?
GD: Yes.
mexicojoe asks: As a journalist which sit down unrestricted interview appeals to you the most? Pick one from each pair. 1) Deaton or Alden? 2) Pinkel or Norm? 3) Quin or Mike Anderson? 4) Kim Anderson or Earlywhine? 5) Mauk or James Franklin? 6) Daniel or Brad? 7) J’ Den Cox or Chelsea Thomas? 8) Phil Bradley or James Wilder? 9) Tom Watson or George Brett? 10) Melvin Booker or “Band Aid”?
GD: 1) Mike Alden
2) Norm Stewart
3) Quin Snyder
4) Ehren Earleywine
5) Maty Mauk
6) Brad Smith
7) J'Den Cox
8) Phil Brdley
9) Tom Watson
10) Derrick Chievous
Actually, Phil Bradley, James Wilder, George Brett and Derrick Chievous are the only ones on your list I haven't interviewed.
MizzPocalypse asks: You have mentioned that next years QB probably isn’t on campus at this moment and implied the backup QB position isn’t really that strong. Was this based on observations from the limited practice you saw or did you hear this from sources? In either, what was the reasoning for that assessment?
