2018 Tiger Mailbag: 35th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerCruise asks: Chances a Freshman starts at WR this year and who do you think it will be?
GD: I think the chances are pretty good. Missouri had three freshmen that impressed in the season opener. While Kam Scott made the most eye-opening play, Jalen Knox is still the name I've heard more often than the others throughout camp. If a freshman breaks through to the starting lineup, my money is on Knox. There's really only one spot available in the starting three because Emanuel Hall and Johnathon Johnson are pretty secure. Basically we're talking about Nate Brown's spot. Two things to consider: First, what's it do to the team dynamic if you replace a fifth-year senior who's a great team and locker room guy with a true freshman? I know you play the best players, but you can still get starter reps without actually being a starter. Second, when does Richaud Floyd come back and how does that impact the rotation? I know some will say Floyd is a slot guy, but the biggest difference in the offense under Derek Dooley is that the receivers are interchangeable and moving around more than they did under Josh Heupel, so I think the best three will play with less focus on inside, outside, X, Y, Z, etc. I think Knox has a chance, but I'd say it's a 50/50 proposition at this point.
mexicojoe asks: If you had a different job and other than Mizzou, what college team/school would/could you be a die hard fan of?
GD: I've never seen fandom as something you can just turn on and off. Like, I've seen a lot of talk after the Rams left about which team Rams fans would follow. And most of them just don't follow a team. You can't just decide "I'm gonna like this team now" most of the time unless there's a player you really like on that team or some connection. If my job wasn't in college sports, I'd probably be a Mizzou fan because that's how I grew up and where I went to school. I watch other teams and I'll have a rooting interest in certain games, but I really don't think there would be a team that I'd go all in on. All that said, it's a really tough question to answer because I haven't just been a fan for 16 years now. This is kind of what I do so it's hard to look at it any other way.
ski-tiger asks: kU fires their AD and you interview for it (assume you want the job), the first question they ask is "what is your plan to fix football?" How do you respond?
