GD: I think the chances are pretty good. Missouri had three freshmen that impressed in the season opener. While Kam Scott made the most eye-opening play, Jalen Knox is still the name I've heard more often than the others throughout camp. If a freshman breaks through to the starting lineup, my money is on Knox. There's really only one spot available in the starting three because Emanuel Hall and Johnathon Johnson are pretty secure. Basically we're talking about Nate Brown's spot. Two things to consider: First, what's it do to the team dynamic if you replace a fifth-year senior who's a great team and locker room guy with a true freshman? I know you play the best players, but you can still get starter reps without actually being a starter. Second, when does Richaud Floyd come back and how does that impact the rotation? I know some will say Floyd is a slot guy, but the biggest difference in the offense under Derek Dooley is that the receivers are interchangeable and moving around more than they did under Josh Heupel, so I think the best three will play with less focus on inside, outside, X, Y, Z, etc. I think Knox has a chance, but I'd say it's a 50/50 proposition at this point.