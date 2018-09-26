2018 Tiger Mailbag: 38th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Shotgun 82 asks: Have you heard any rumblings about the quarterback situation for next year? Has any info on Pinson came out since he arrived back other than he is here? I mean like he is growing into his own or anything? We must have two guards that can play pg this year.
GD: You guys know what I know about the QB situation. As of now, Taylor Powell or Micah Wilson is the No. 2 guy. Playing time indicates it's Powell, but Barry Odom hasn't publicly said that. Both are ahead of Lindsey Scott Jr. Any of the three could improve a lot over the next year (as Powell did between spring ball and the end of camp), but as of now, I'm not at all convinced Missouri's starter is on the roster. We'll see.
As far as info on specific players, we haven't heard a whole lot. Practice started yesterday and we're talking to Cuonzo Martin and some of the players today. Hopefully we'll find out a little bit more.
mexicojoe asks: The play in question where the Georgia player dropped the ball as he was crossing the goal line: Which official first signaled a TD and where was official when Georgia player dropped ball?
GD: I don't know who signaled it. Honestly, by that point, I was looking at my computer and typing. You just kind of assume the guy's going to carry the ball across the goal line. I understand the angst over that call. Again, to me, the issue is with the replay system and the lack of a goal line camera at every game. I don't blame an official for assuming the kid carried the ball across the goal line. I did the same thing. Once it went to replay, there simply wasn't an angle that was going to let the officials conclusively say he dropped it, which means that there's no way they could reverse it according to the rules.
Views1 asks: KJ Santos is an intriguing player to me. What do you expect out of him this season? By the end of his career?
