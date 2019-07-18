With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. We begin with the quarterbacks.

Since the day he announced he would be transferring to Missouri in December, the Tigers’ offense has belonged to Kelly Bryant. The dominant storyline of the offseason will continue to be how Bryant adjusts to the players around him and the scheme of offensive coordinator Derek Dooley . Bryant is the first true dual-threat signal-caller to start for Missouri since Brad Smith . During his 18 starts at Clemson, Bryant rushed for nearly 900 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also completed nearly two-thirds of his passes for 3,263 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Taylor Powell manned the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart Missouri released at SEC Media Days, though it’s not a sure thing the redshirt sophomore will occupy the top backup role for the second year in a row. Powell saw only mop-up minutes in his first season of college action last year, completing six of 14 passes on the year. He will likely continue to battle with redshirt junior Lindsey Scott Jr. for the top backup spot during fall camp. Scott joined Missouri prior to last season after starting his college career at LSU then playing at East Mississippi Community College. He’s yet to take a Division I snap. There’s a chance true freshman Connor Bazelak could work his way up the depth chart with a strong spring, but the Dayton native appears most likely destined for a redshirt.

The biggest shakeup to the depth chart would come if Shawn Robinson gets a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to be eligible immediately. Robinson transferred to Missouri from TCU during the offseason, and NCAA rules require him to sit out this season. However, he filed a waiver in May claiming mistreatment on the part of the Horned Frogs coaching staff and seeking immediate eligibility as a result. Robinson battled injuries during his two partial seasons as TCU’s starter, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,518 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions during his time there. If his waiver is granted, Robinson would likely slot in as Bryant’s top backup. He could play in up to four games without using either of the two seasons of eligibility he has remaining.