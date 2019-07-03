2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 26th Edition
ThadCastle7 asks: You’re given the power to make ANY 1 rule to change the college football game/landscape however you want and it will be implemented immediately no matter how ridiculous, what would it be?(Every single game starts at 11am, reduce/add scholarships, an actual in game rule change, have coaches arm wrestle at mid field instead of a coin flip to start a game, get creative)
GD: I have two different answers here. Neither are creative or revolutionary, but both make sense and should be done as soon as Mark Emmert reads this week's mailbag. On the field, quit stopping the clock after first downs. It makes games last longer, it gives too much opportunity for comebacks and it seems silly to me. Get rid of that right now.
Off the field, give football (and basketball) players a one-time transfer without sitting out. You get somewhere and aren't playing or don't like it or want to leave for whatever reason, you get to leave and you don't have to sit out. Now, if you're transferring every year and you've become a serial leaver, I'm good with the penalty. But no kid should have to sit out a year because he found out the place he went wasn't what he thought it was. Most sports don't have the sit out rule. Football and basketball shouldn't either. Forget the waivers, the appeals, all that. Let the kids play.
MIZ25! asks: Saw this question on twitter last week..Who is the top athlete you would have liked to see stay perfectly healthy their entire career? I'd imagine you would say Bo, but who other than that..
GD: Yeah, there's no doubt it's Bo Jackson. Just a ridiculous athlete. By far the best of my lifetime and nobody else is really all that close (well, maybe Carl Lewis). Outside of him, I'd say Tiger Woods. Obviously Tiger had some other issues, but if he's injury free, I think he's already passed Jack Nicklaus. Has he won 20? 25? How high would the bar be set? From a Mizzou perspective, give me Danario Alexander all day long. I always thought he was the best receiver on those 2006-2010 teams that had a ton of them. When he was right, man he was something to watch. He could have been an NFL star with somebody else's knees.
mizzou1971 asks: You've stated that MIZZOU is done looking for commits from QB's...how much of this stems from Shawn Robinson and the possibility of him becoming eligible?
