GD: I have two different answers here. Neither are creative or revolutionary, but both make sense and should be done as soon as Mark Emmert reads this week's mailbag. On the field, quit stopping the clock after first downs. It makes games last longer, it gives too much opportunity for comebacks and it seems silly to me. Get rid of that right now.

Off the field, give football (and basketball) players a one-time transfer without sitting out. You get somewhere and aren't playing or don't like it or want to leave for whatever reason, you get to leave and you don't have to sit out. Now, if you're transferring every year and you've become a serial leaver, I'm good with the penalty. But no kid should have to sit out a year because he found out the place he went wasn't what he thought it was. Most sports don't have the sit out rule. Football and basketball shouldn't either. Forget the waivers, the appeals, all that. Let the kids play.