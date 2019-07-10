2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 27th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mexicojoe asks: If you could 100% make it happen, which would you choose:1) Three yr series with Huskers at Arrowhead2) Home & Home vs ND in football3) Home & Home vs Michigan in football 4) Football in NY day Bowl, Hoops in Elite 8Baseball hosting Regional, Softball hosting super regional, all in same year. 5) Wrestling with 8 wrestlers on winners bracket side on final day. 6) NCAA Cross Country Championship held at new course in Columbia, and Mizzou with both Men & Women’s teams qualifying.
GD: This is the most no-brainer question in mailbag history. You take number four. I mean that's basically maximum success for four sports, including the two that are by far the most important. Success is good for business. I like things that are good for business. Really, #4 shouldn't have even been included here because it's so far and away the obvious choice for anyone. So if number four is gone, give me the home and home with Notre Dame. Defintely one of the places I haven't been that I want to go.
jrbmizzou93 asks: Assume that Romar kept his job one more year, the Porters maintained their commit to UW, and Martin is still hired at MU the same. If MPJ and Jontay’s playing careers end up the same as MU, do you think the fan base looks at that with perspective as dodging a bullet or thinking Cuonzo/MU would have kept them healthy and they would have both been great?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news