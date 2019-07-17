2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 28th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MIZ25! asks: Who's your Open Champion this week?What's your favorite Course you've played at?Top 3 courses you'd like to play if given the chance?
GD: The easy answer is obviously Brooks Koepka, who hasn't been worse than second in his last six majors. And I keep thinking Dustin Johnson is going to win something else big. But the British is the most random major. Dudes you've never heard of are always up there. I think this will be wide open come Sunday. I like Matt Kuchar and Tommy Fleetwood to contend. I think there are gonna be two or three guys near the top on Saturday that most of us know nothing about. But I'm going to go with Louis Oosthuizen based on nothing more than wanting to pick an off the radar guy.
I haven't played a lot of really famous courses or anything. My dad and I played a course over in Hawaii that was really cool, but I don't remember which one because it's been 25 years. There was a course in Hot Springs, South Dakota when I lived up there that was named the best nine-hole course in North America and was amazing.
My top three are not unique. I think they're almost everyone's top three. I'd love to hack around St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and Augusta National.
jorjor27 asks: Does HCCM and staff extend an offer to Dajuan Harris? If yes is it too late in the recruiting period to land him?
GD: Since I originally answered this question, Harris committed to Kansas, rendering both the question and the answer moot. However, below is what I originally said.
If they haven't done it now, I don't think they're going to. They surely saw him play at Peach Jam, his name is out there. If they were going to offer, I'd think they would have. I also don't think it matters at this point. The word seems to be that he's headed to Kansas. Honestly, if that's accurate, you're probably better off if you're Missouri just letting him go without an offer. It's not my place to question who does and does not get an offer. But there have been people that are perplexed by Missouri not going harder on a Columbia kid who seems to have made himself a high major prospect.
Ted E Letters asks: Outside of Kelly Bryant, who do you think is the most pivotal player to Mizzou’s Football success this year?
