GD: The easy answer is obviously Brooks Koepka, who hasn't been worse than second in his last six majors. And I keep thinking Dustin Johnson is going to win something else big. But the British is the most random major. Dudes you've never heard of are always up there. I think this will be wide open come Sunday. I like Matt Kuchar and Tommy Fleetwood to contend. I think there are gonna be two or three guys near the top on Saturday that most of us know nothing about. But I'm going to go with Louis Oosthuizen based on nothing more than wanting to pick an off the radar guy.

I haven't played a lot of really famous courses or anything. My dad and I played a course over in Hawaii that was really cool, but I don't remember which one because it's been 25 years. There was a course in Hot Springs, South Dakota when I lived up there that was named the best nine-hole course in North America and was amazing.

My top three are not unique. I think they're almost everyone's top three. I'd love to hack around St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and Augusta National.