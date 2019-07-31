GD: When you've been doing this as long as I have (this will be my 17th season) most of the springs and falls start to run together. I remember thinking the 2007 team thought it was going to be really good, but a lot of years, I can't really remember what I thought beforehand.

I guess in 2008, Missouri underachieved. Not just relative to what I thought, but relative to what pretty much everyone thought and relative to what they expected. That team was ranked fourth in the preseason and lost four games. The crushing one was obviously the Oklahoma State loss. Then they went to Texas the following week and weren't even competitive. They already had the Big 12 North won when they faced Kansas and frankly they looked like a team that, at least defensively, didn't think it had much to play for. Then they lost the Big 12 title game to an Oklahoma team that was simply playing on another level. In retrospect, the Tigers weren't as good as we thought, but they shouldn't have lost four games either.

They probably underachieved in 2012 in relation to what I expected. That was the 5-7 debut in the SEC. A lot of that had to do with James Franklin's injury, but there were issues before that too.

As far as overachieving, it's easily 2013. I had fallen into the trap of thinking Gary Pinkel might get fired. I thought he'd lost it and I told friends that in private conversations. As it turns out, he had the quarterback position repaired and I think 2012 had motivated him and his players. No way in the world I saw that team having a chance to play in a national title game, which it did. I still think the 2007 team was a better team, but 2013 surprised me more.