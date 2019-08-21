2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 33rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
sellbeeratfaurot asks: When are we going to know the Faurot beer offerings for this season? The people need answers
GD: I can't give you an exact time. I'm told Mizzou is working on that and when something is done it will be released along with other game day information. I would assume it will be released some time before September 7th, but I don't know when. I will put in my vote for a craft beer stand with offerings from Boulevard and Logboat. You're gonna be paying $8 a drink anyway, so it ought to be good beer.
firsttiger asks: Is the Montra Edwards decommitment the quickest turnaround you’ve reported? Hard to imagine one faster.
GD: Edwards committed and decommitted in the span of five days. It's the fastest one I can remember off the top of my head. I'm pretty sure it's the fastest one at Mizzou. I'd be willing to bet there are other commitments that have lasted less time somewhere, but I am not immediately familiar with them. You've got to admit, it's pretty amusing. I'm curious how quickly during those 120 hours he realized, "I really probably shouldn't have done that." Sometimes you make a mistake and it takes you a while to realize it. Sometimes you do something and you know you screwed up within minutes. So did he tweet out his commitment and then realize later that night, "Oh, man, why did I do that?" Was it the next morning? Inquiring minds want to know. And I want to be clear, I'm not trying to take a shot at Edwards. I'm sure he's a good kid and he's entitled to go where he wants to go and he should go where he is comfortable going. But if you don't find a bit of humor in it, you've got to lighten up some.
MIZ25! asks: Any little birdies in your ear saying if we have any shot at Caleb Love?
