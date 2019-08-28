Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.

GD: I don't think Johnson will set the receiving record. He needs 883 yards. He's never had 800 before. I don't think he gets it this year.

For interceptions, I'll go with Joshuah Bledsoe. I have no real reason for it.

I'll say 12th. I picked them to lose the South Carolina game. If they avoid that, they could very well be 7-0 going to Kentucky and if that's the case, they'll be higher than 12 probably. They're 26 right now. Beating Wyoming should get them in the top 25, but not super high. Beating West Virginia would bump them a few spots, beating SEMO would do nothing. So let's say they're at 17 or 18. If they beat South Carolina, they rise up. If not, they'll fall back perhaps even out of the rankings and then have to rebuild. They'd need to win the next four, which could get them up to about 12 (optimistic) before the Georgia game.

I don't think there's anybody the average fan doesn't know that is going to be a household name. If there is, we haven't been doing our jobs for the last month. I just can't see anybody coming completely out of nowhere to be one of the better players on the team.

As for a bold prediction, I'll say Larry Rountree tops 3,000 yards for his career. He's at 1919 right now. He needs 1081 to get to 3000, 1108 to pass Brock Olivo for third on the all-time list and 1280 to leap Zack Abron to become the all-time leading running back in program history (Brad Smith is the overall leading rusher). I think Rountree catches Olivo, but not Abron. If he comes back for his senior season, Rountree's got a good shot to be the all-time leading rusher at Mizzou. But I'm not sure if he'll be back.