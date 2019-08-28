2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 34th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MummaMizzou asks: It’s time to make some predictions! You answered most of the questions I was going to ask you in the camp review post yesterday but I have a few more.Does Johnathan Johnson set Mizzou's career receiving yards record? Who leads the team in interceptions?What’s the highest ranking Mizzou achieves this season?Name one player who the average Mizzou fan doesn’t know much about or expect much from that will be a household name by the end of the season. Finally give me one bold prediction for the season.
GD: I don't think Johnson will set the receiving record. He needs 883 yards. He's never had 800 before. I don't think he gets it this year.
For interceptions, I'll go with Joshuah Bledsoe. I have no real reason for it.
I'll say 12th. I picked them to lose the South Carolina game. If they avoid that, they could very well be 7-0 going to Kentucky and if that's the case, they'll be higher than 12 probably. They're 26 right now. Beating Wyoming should get them in the top 25, but not super high. Beating West Virginia would bump them a few spots, beating SEMO would do nothing. So let's say they're at 17 or 18. If they beat South Carolina, they rise up. If not, they'll fall back perhaps even out of the rankings and then have to rebuild. They'd need to win the next four, which could get them up to about 12 (optimistic) before the Georgia game.
I don't think there's anybody the average fan doesn't know that is going to be a household name. If there is, we haven't been doing our jobs for the last month. I just can't see anybody coming completely out of nowhere to be one of the better players on the team.
As for a bold prediction, I'll say Larry Rountree tops 3,000 yards for his career. He's at 1919 right now. He needs 1081 to get to 3000, 1108 to pass Brock Olivo for third on the all-time list and 1280 to leap Zack Abron to become the all-time leading running back in program history (Brad Smith is the overall leading rusher). I think Rountree catches Olivo, but not Abron. If he comes back for his senior season, Rountree's got a good shot to be the all-time leading rusher at Mizzou. But I'm not sure if he'll be back.
oldkewpie asks: On official visits the school is allowed to pay "reasonable entertainment expenses." At Mizzou what do those usually encompass?
GD: Meals and, well, let's just say it's my assumption that whatever 18 year olds do on official visits is probably just better left to the imagination (not specifically at Mizzou, but just in general).
CamKCMIZ asks: Who has more rushing touchdowns for their respective team this year, Kelly Bryant or Darwin Thompson?
