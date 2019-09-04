2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 35th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post.
SpikesDown6 asks: Popeye’s vs CFA vs Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich?
GD: I tried to do my due diligence last week and get a chicken sandwich from Popeye's but they hadn't made their way to CoMo yet. Chick-Fil-A's is fine, so is Wendy's. The original chicken sandwich from Burger King was actually always my favorite. Truth be told, it's a fast food chicken sandwich. I've got a hard time believing any of them are going to change my life, but I'll try Popeye's at some point just to make sure.
blackgold74 asks: In your opinion, what defensive unit has the greater potential for improvement, DB's or DL? Or do you think the DB unit is tied to improvement in DL?2) Jordan Ulmer, I have some concerns , seemed like he played more than 13 plays. I noticed him a bunch, and not in a good way. Why are they so high on him?I'm assuming, our LBs will pick it up. Garret won't have many games like he did Sat. (IMO).
GD: I have to say the defensive backs. The defensive line, I had relatively low expectations to begin with. I haven't seen the potential at defensive end yet, especially with Trajan Jeffcoat sidelined. After everything we've heard, I've got to believe the safeties are better than they showed on Saturday and I think when Missouri faces a team that throws the ball a little bit more, the cornerbacks are decent in coverage. Obviously if Missouri gets no pressure it makes their jobs harder and they might not look as improved as you'd like, but given a choice between the two, I have to think the defensive backfield has more upside.
2) Right now, they obviously think Ulmer is the third safety. Martez Manuel played on special teams, but not on defense. I think he and Jalani Williams could both work their way in defensively. You'd hope to see improvement out of Ulmer, who was really playing his first game in a couple of years at safety, but the two freshmen will have a chance to unseat him.
MizSanity asks: What’s the drop in traffic for PM the day (or days) after a game like Wyoming? What events (minus SEC move and post apocalyptic protest) have driven the traffic through the roof?
