2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 37th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
ConstantlyDisappointedTiger asks: Considering McCann pulling double duty and performing ably, does the staff view Mevis as both a punter and kicker? Obviously they want the best player performing each activity, but if that happened to be one person then they would be able to use a scholly elsewhere, right?
GD: Based on your screen name, I don't think you'll like my answer. The truth is, I'm not sure on Mevis to be honest at this point. If he can do both, I'd think McCann's performance so far would make them less hesitant to let him do so. If not, they probably wouldn't spend a scholarship on the other spot unless a guy like Sean Koetting is good enough in his performance to earn one.
AustinMUfan asks: How were alcohol sales vs. SEMO? Is there a certain attendance number each game Sterk and Co. need to feel good about finances?
GD: I haven't asked on alcohol sales. It was an interesting number for game one, but it's just not something that I think is really all that important to check every single week. At the end of the season we'll see how much total revenue they've made, but I don't think it's something we need to track throughout.
I haven't asked for an attendance number. I would think if they could average 55 for the season, they'd be pretty happy. They're at about 53,500 through two games and with South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee left on the home schedule, if the team plays reasonably well, that number should be achievable. I think attendance is tracking in the right direction. And the odd numbered years are the ones where Mizzou should get better numbers at home because the opponents are more attractive than they are in the even numbered years, outside of Georgia.
MIZ25! asks: Where are we at on Davion Bradford recruitment. Do you think he's Mizzou's to lose?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news