GD : Based on your screen name, I don't think you'll like my answer. The truth is, I'm not sure on Mevis to be honest at this point. If he can do both, I'd think McCann's performance so far would make them less hesitant to let him do so. If not, they probably wouldn't spend a scholarship on the other spot unless a guy like Sean Koetting is good enough in his performance to earn one.

GD: I haven't asked on alcohol sales. It was an interesting number for game one, but it's just not something that I think is really all that important to check every single week. At the end of the season we'll see how much total revenue they've made, but I don't think it's something we need to track throughout.

I haven't asked for an attendance number. I would think if they could average 55 for the season, they'd be pretty happy. They're at about 53,500 through two games and with South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee left on the home schedule, if the team plays reasonably well, that number should be achievable. I think attendance is tracking in the right direction. And the odd numbered years are the ones where Mizzou should get better numbers at home because the opponents are more attractive than they are in the even numbered years, outside of Georgia.