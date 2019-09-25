2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 38th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
AustinMUfan asks: Is this a good time for the bye week in your opinion? When you met your wife did you have some cool pick-up line to get her out on the first date or did you just ask her?
GD: The bye week doesn't come at good times or bad times (unless you've got a bunch of guys who will be a whole lot healthier with an extra seven days, which I don't think Missouri does). It just comes. Every team will say it comes at the best possible time, but the truth is, as I've said over and over, the way team plays one week rarely impacts the way it plays the next week, so I really don't think it matters. The one exception I'll allow is that if I had a choice of when the bye week was going to happen, I'd want it before my most important game of the season so I could have an extra few days game planning. I don't think Troy is the most important game of the season--unless Mizzou finds a way to lose.
Funny story about when my wife and I met: She hated me. Thought I was an arrogant dick. She might still think that fairly often, but we've been married for 18 years so I guess there was at least a short period where she thought I was okay. I attribute the success of my courtship to my stunning good looks and the financial windfall she knew was on the way because I was in journalism.
blackgold74 asks: Will Bill Self be coaching Kansas in 2020-21 season?
GD: Let's get the obvious answer out of the way: I have no idea. For 2020-21, I'm going to say yes because I don't think this whole thing is going to get fully resolved in the next 13 months. Even if there's been a ruling, I think there's going to be an appeal. I think Self has enough equity built up in Lawrence that he may not want to bolt right in the middle of the deal. But I think he's in the NBA the year after that. And I won't be shocked if it's before next year.
mexicojoe asks: Which team returns to the past glory first Huskers, Bevo, or Michigan?
