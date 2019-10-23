Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

christianmizzouguy asks: Where do you stand on your prediction for Mizzou on the year? Was that a fluke game and indicator if who we are? How common is a loss like Vandy or Wyoming's for a decent program? I feel like subscribers are too close to this to fairly compare to Mizzou. Is loss like this vs losing to say WV SC any more indicative of the trajectory of a program or a coaches tenure?

GD: Before the season, I picked Mizzou 9-3. I picked the losses as South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. After the Wyoming game, I wasn't sold that Mizzou could get to nine, but I didn't officially come off of my prediction. After Saturday, I'm revising to 8-4. I just don't see how a team that lost to Vanderbilt is going to manage to beat Georgia or Florida. I've been wrong before and I very well may be wrong again, but it's tough to see. I definitely can't see the Tigers winning both of them, so 9-3 is now the ceiling. And after watching the team fail to show up for 75% of their road games so far (they played about two decent quarters at Wyoming), I just can't pick them to hit the most optimistic projection. So I'll go with 8-4. As far as the rest of it, I don't think a loss to Vanderbilt OR Wyoming is shocking in itself. Upsets happen all the time. Missouri's loss last weekend wasn't even the most shocking of the day (that goes to Wisconsin). The shocking part is that they lost to Vanderbilt AND Wyoming. It happens once to a lot of teams. It doesn't happen twice to good teams. The fact that it happened twice to Missouri is an issue.

MUCHI asks: Gun to the head, do you think Odom will be the guy 3 years from now or not?

GD: If I'm forced to guess, I'd say yes. I think he'll win enough to stick around. Will he win ten or eleven games or win the SEC East? At this point, I'd say probably not. But I think he can win seven or eight most years, maybe nine or ten here and there and that's always going to be enough to keep you employed as the head football coach at Missouri. I think you also have to consider if you let him go who you're going to get. I'm not saying there's not a better coach out there for Mizzou. But is there somebody that's attainable that you are almost certain is an upgrade that is going to take the job? A big part of Missouri's problem from 1983-98 was that they never stuck with a guy long enough to give him a chance to build anything. They'd have three bad years and cut bait. And then they'd start over and do the same thing. Gary Pinkel has said over and one of the big reasons he succeeded here was that Mike Alden gave him time to succeed. If he'd have been fired after 2004, when he'd had three losing seasons in four years, or after 2005 when he snuck into a bowl game and needed a miracle comeback to win it, Missouri never goes on the run it did for the next eight or nine years. I'm not going to bore you with all the details here, but I laid out some similar programs to Missouri and how the coaches there needed time to build what Mizzou should aspire to build.

zbleezy asks: Why do you think HCBO needs his "back against the wall" to keep the team focused?

GD: If I knew, I'd tell you. And if he knew, he'd change it. It's obviously not a conscious thing. Odom said all the right things last week. He said it was going to be a close game, that Missouri would get Vanderbilt's best shot and that the Tigers weren't good enough to just roll their helmets out and beat anybody. I think he believed them. I think he said them to his players. But his players didn't seem to believe them. Why? I don't know. But it happened. After a thud in the opener, he put himself back in the crosshairs. Then he responded. Then he put himself right back there. Can Missouri respond again? Maybe. But it sure seems like there are only so many times you can play Russian roulette before you pay the ultimate price.

MIZ25! asks: Hypothetically, if Odom was gone in a few years, who would be a realistic Home Run hire in your opinion?

GD: There's no way to answer a question like this more than a few weeks in advance. I mean, last year at this time, a lot of Missouri fans were wishing they'd hired Dino Babers. Syracuse is a wreck this year and nobody's beating down the door to hire him. Who knows who the next hot coordinator or Group of Five coach is? And the guys who are on that list right now are probably going to have other jobs in a few years

MummaMizzou asks: What’s your favorite and least favorite college football rivalry nicknames

GD: Top Five: 1) Clean, Old Fashioned Hate--Georgia vs Georgia Tech 2) The Iron Skillet--TCU vs SMU 3) The Civil War--Oregon vs Oregon State 4) The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party--Georgia vs Florida 5) Bedlam--Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Bottom Five: 1) Anything that has been changed from a war to a battle, showdown, rivalry or any other PC name 2) Battle Line Rivalry--Mizzou vs Arkansas 3) Farmageddon--Iowa State vs Kansas State 4) Friends of Coal Bowl--Marshall vs West Virginia 5) Techmo Bowl--Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech (I have no idea if this is real, but it's listed on Wikipedia)

I_Hate_The_Cornhuskers asks: Top 5 Mizzou football losses under your tenure.

GD: I'm extending this to when I started watching Mizzou football which was in the late 1980s 1) 73-0 vs Texas A&M--It's not that I thought Mizzou had any chance to win this game, but it's the least competitive game I've ever seen. Mizzou wasn't on TV much back then. They were for this game. I turned it off by halftime. 2) 35-3 vs Purdue--It seemed like it could have been 73-0 if Jeff Brohm wanted it to be 3) 66-0 vs Kansas State--Larry Smith's wife was on the sideline yelling at players. Seems about right 4) 45-35 vs New Mexico--The Lobos had one player. And Hank Baskett just kept catching passes 5) 15-14 vs Kentucky--It wasn't that Missouri lost. It was that there was almost no way Missouri could lose. Been a long time since I've seen the air sucked out of a stadium like that. I'll admit there's probably some recency bias here.

TigerCruise asks: Have you ever seen worse home schedules than the culmination of the last couple years and even next year?Next years home schedule looks like something youd see in the MVC.Edit: With the kU news in basketball, any chance Mizzou plays kU and Illinois in the same season in football in the future? Is 2 P5 OOC games even something the admin would do? kU and Illinois are hardly P5 teams and several SEC teams already do this (Georgia, USC, Florida just to name a few). Would get more butts in seats than Eastern Michigam.

GD: Oh, there have been some terrible schedules. I went back early in Gary Pinkel's tenure and there were a couple years where Mizzou only played one ranked team all season. They were playing non-cons against Arkansas State and Murray State, the Big 12 North was awful, etc. This year's home schedule has Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Those aren't largely great teams, but they're decent games. Certainly as good as a home schedule that had Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor and Iowa State would have been. On playing Kansas and Illinois in the same year, I think it's possible. Mizzou would have to buy out of a game. I know there's a desire on both sides to get a football series scheduled. The question is if they can do it before like 2027. You'd hope they can, but games are scheduled so far out now, it might be tough to find a time that works for both schools.

ColiumbiaMO asks: From all reports Odom creates a “family atmosphere” & seems to be a “players coach”, team seems to play well for him when the teams back is against the wall....based on the consistent penalties his teams have (12-120 yards or so this week) & seemingly MU has several losses to inferior teams in his tenure, does he need to be a bit more hard assed/jerk to his team at times? Do you ever see this in practice? The consistent penalties in his tenure are what ultimately made me ponder this & ask the question.

GD: We just don't see enough of what goes on to know. I've seen Barry Odom when he's angry. I've heard him deliver some stern post-practice speeches. Sure, I think his players like him, but I don't think he shies away from being hard on them either. We're not in meeting rooms or film rooms or on the plane after losses or anything. I just don't think we can say he's too easy on them with as little as we're around them. Now, it is fair to complain about the penalties. It's been a consistent problem. And when you're racking up personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct in a loss like Missouri did on Saturday, something needs to change. But I don't know exactly what it is. The bottom line is when a team loses, we're always looking for reasons. People used to get mad that Gary Pinkel wasn't animated enough on the sidelines. Now Odom's too nice. If they win, we don't care what the coach acts like. If they lose, we start looking for things he's doing wrong.

blackgold74 asks: What do you think led to the renewal of the MU-KU series. In your opinion, does it signal a shift in power at KU from the basketball coach to the AD?

GD: It's obviously on the KU side. For seven years, with three athletic directors and three basketball coaches, Mizzou has always said, "When they're ready to play, we'll play." I think most of the credit has to go to Jeff Long. I'm not sure Bill Self is super enthusiastic about doing it, but I think he finally was convinced that enough people at Kansas wanted it that he'd sign off on it. And, yeah, I think it's possible that part of the reason he signed off on it is that he might not be in Lawrence for most of the series. Either way, I'm happy everyone involved got it done. And I think you're going to start seeing them play in other sports too.

CamKCMIZ asks: Top 5 MU vs kU hoops rivalry moments?

GD: First I want to say that I know there are a some people who think it’s important that football is a part of this. Some even think it is important that some of the other non-revenue sports are a part of that. I’m not against that. It’s fine. But it isn’t important to me. This is a basketball rivalry far more than anything else. For long stretches one or both has been bad enough at football that it was hard to pretend it really mattered. Yes 2007 happened and would top any list of athletic contests between the teams, but it was so monumental in large part because it had never been that big before and we knew it would probably never be that big again. In basketball there have been far more games where one (usually Kansas) or both were really good. And even when they weren’t both really good, plenty of upsets happen. This is a basketball rivalry. The rest is secondary. So here are my top five hoops moments (obviously from a Mizzou perspective. 1) The two games in 2012. That's as good as sports gets. 2) Christian Moody 3) Corey Tate 4) Anthony Peeler hangs 43 in a loss 5)

AustinMUfan asks: Any idea at all why the offensive line has severely under-performed this season? I mean, I thought this unit was going to be a strength but the run-blocking against Vandy was embarrassing.Also, was Derek Dooley or Kelly Bryant a bigger problem Saturday?

GD: I don't think it's anything super complex. I just think they individually haven't played as well as they did a year ago. I feel like Yasir Durant has still been pretty good and the best lineman. Case Cook has been a step up from what he and Kevin Pendleton were last year. But I think Missouri has gotten worse at the other three spots. two of which were returning starters. We all tend to assume that just because a guy is coming back, he's going to be better than he was last year. That doesn't always happen. Sometimes they stay the same and sometimes they get worse. That's happened this year. Maybe the shuffling of the lineup has had something to do with it, but I think it's more just individual performance that makes up the whole. I've said since the game I thought the biggest issue was the quarterback play. Bryant just looked indecisive. He said on Tuesday he wasn't going through his reads correctly and sometimes he was scrambling when he didn't need to. Sometimes he's running too soon, sometimes it's too late. Just the decision making overall wasn't there. I'm not going to say Dooley called a great game, but when your quarterback is struggling, when the line is struggling, when the running backs are struggling, I don't know what you call that's going to work. I'd have liked to see a few more designed runs for Bryant, but it was just a day where nothing they tried worked at all. And it's tough to get too cute and try to run a trick play when even the basic plays aren't working.

Coke4Quin asks: Which team(s) will we be facing off against in the preseason closed door scrimmages this season?

GD: There's a closed scrimmage against Creighton this weekend. I can't remember if it's Saturday or Sunday. Then there's an exhibition game against Central Missouri next Friday night.

TitoNW asks: WTF is wrong with people?

GD: How long you got? And we're just talking about other people right? Cause I feel like I'm pretty perfect.

TigerinCincy asks: There is a lot of dissatisfaction with Dooley after this week. If that is really the state of the offense, and Dooley gets the boot, isn't that still on BO? I mean, the fact that it was such an out of the box hire should reflect poorly on BO if it doesn't go well.

GD: Hold on. We're firing Derek Dooley now? Might pump the brakes there. He had a bad day on a day when his offense could do nothing right. It happens. If it happens a few more times, maybe we'll talk. But the cart is WAY out in front of the horse. To answer the bigger question, of course it's on Odom if it doesn't work. Everything is. Ultimately it's his program and if his hires don't work, he's the one that pays for that.

jhorn80: Whatever happened to Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler? Do they have any interaction with the program?

GD: Smith's been back a handful of times. I know he was here when they unveiled the Norm Stewart statue a few years ago. Think he may have even spoken at the event. AP was a Division III coach somewhere a few years ago. We had him on the podcast once. I don't think he's around too often and I'm not sure what he's doing now.

rmotigers asks: Most underrated soup?

GD: Tomato is a great soup, especially with grilled cheese. But the right answer is taco soup. I'd never had it till I met my wife. It's kind of like Mexican chili. Cooked up a pot of that on Sunday and we'll have leftovers all week.

austinanderson asks: Questions are listed below

GD: Managing the end of a Football Game to victory...art or science? Neither. It's not rocket science. And it's not as complex as we (or they) make it out to be. Your guilty pleasure for TV watching during the offseason? Catfish. I can't look away. It amazes me people still fall for this stuff. Best interview long form you've done either pre or current Power Mizzou? Has to be the story I did behind the scenes of the SEC move. The time, the research and some of the quotes I got, that's the most proud I've been of anything I've written. I also enjoyed doing a lot of the Why They Coach stories we did over the summer. Favorite Olympic Sport Interviewee you've had with Mizzou & non-Mizzou? J'Den Cox was awesome. Always great to talk to. Now that Lofton is gone, any chance you can get him to open up on how it went so wrong? Truthfully, I've got no desire. Don't think he'd really tell me the unvarnished truth anyway.

mglassma asks: Can you give us some Intel on the QB transfer Robinson? What does he do better than KB if anything? Does he have a stronger arm? Is he faster? How has he looked so far? Do you expect a QB battle or is Robinson the guy?

GD: I think he's got a stronger arm and he's more athletic. Guys don't get to be Army all-Americans for nothing. That doesn't mean they always work at the next level, but the raw material is there. I don't know a lot about how he's done at practice because since he can't play this year, he's kind of off my radar. I would expect Taylor Powell to be listed as the starter going into spring football, but Robinson as the odds-on favorite to win the job. But it won't be handed to anybody.

Bjip86 asks: What record should we reasonably hope for in the new series with kU?

GD: 6-0, but assume the refs will steal the two in Lawrence, so 4-2. But for real, 3-3. I've seen some bad Mizzou teams beat Kansas in Columbia so you hope to win those two and get another one. It's tough to know what either program will be like five or six years from now, but if you can go .500 in the series you've got to be happy with that.

BigBadMadMan asks: Why do you care so much about this contrived series of games with kU? I’m sure it’s the KC bias, but Mizzou is 7 years into the SEC, now. The big12 is old news. More and more people are caring less about kansas with every passing year. Can’t wait until they aren’t even on the radar anymore.

GD: Because it's fun. It was the one game on the schedule you circled before every (basketball) season. Because I grew up in Kansas City and know a lot of people who are KU fans and it's fun to talk some stuff with your buddies about sports. I liked the Big 12 better than the SEC. Maybe I'll eventually change my mind, but I haven't yet. I get why Mizzou made the move and they should have, but I always wished the Big 12 could have worked. Missouri and Kansas have history, and it goes well beyond basketball games. Missouri doesn't have history with anybody in the SEC before I was 36 years old. Future generations won't care about Kansas maybe, but mine always will. And just like you think it's weird that I care, I think it's weird that you care that I care.

