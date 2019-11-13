GD: I generally think average attrition is five to eight players a year. I think Missouri will probably be in that range this year. But more than the number, it's who's transferring. If you're losing six guys who didn't see the field and they're leaving to go play FCS ball or something, that's one thing. If you're losing guys who were playing legitimate snaps and contributing, that's another. So if Mizzou loses a third-string linebacker to transfer, whatever. If they lose a guy who was starting to transfer, that's more cause for alarm. I think we'll have to wait for the final three games to play out--and realistically probably a little longer--to get an idea who might look to move on. But certainly a few will because a few do every year at every school.