2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 45th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Grama99 asks: Given that Missouri's athletic department is broke and thus Barry's job is safe, do see a lot of turnover on the football roster? I could see some other coaches trying to negative recruit against Mizzou to acquire some kids through the transfer portal.
GD: I generally think average attrition is five to eight players a year. I think Missouri will probably be in that range this year. But more than the number, it's who's transferring. If you're losing six guys who didn't see the field and they're leaving to go play FCS ball or something, that's one thing. If you're losing guys who were playing legitimate snaps and contributing, that's another. So if Mizzou loses a third-string linebacker to transfer, whatever. If they lose a guy who was starting to transfer, that's more cause for alarm. I think we'll have to wait for the final three games to play out--and realistically probably a little longer--to get an idea who might look to move on. But certainly a few will because a few do every year at every school.
mugamer asks: Posters have to pay an extra $5 to ask about anything related to Barry Odom’s job security.
GD: I should implement this. My God, I'd eat steak and lobster and drink Tank 7 every night.
mufootball1 asks: Given the NCAA recruiting restrictions, fans calling for Odom to be fired, and rebound in Illinois’ football program, how many current verbal commits do you expect Mizzou to lose? And of those that will be lost, how many do you think end up at Illinois?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news