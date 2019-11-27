GD : I don't have any reason to believe he isn't. He conducted a basketball coaching search and managed to hire a coach. I am certain he will do the same in football if necessary. I do have some reservations in that Sterk has never actually hired a successful football coach. That doesn't mean he can't do it, but he hasn't done it yet. The tough thing to assess with him and who he might look at if that becomes necessary is that none of us really know him that well. We don't know who he knows or what his inner circle is like (or if there is one). The truth is, nobody seems to know Sterk very well. I'm not sure there is an inner circle at all. If a coaching search comes to pass, it will be interesting to see what it will be like to follow. My guess is it will be more difficult than it was under Mike Alden or Mack Rhoades as far as getting reliable information.

GD: I don't know where they're at in the pecking order because other than Florida State and Arkansas, we don't know who's looking. The big question is USC. If that opens up, there's a domino effect where it would be possible Penn State or another big school like that would be looking. I don't think anything will happen at Texas, but I suppose it's not impossible. Will Gus Malzahn be back at Auburn? There are just too many unknowns to have any idea where Mizzou would stand.

As far as the sanctions, we now know they were not reduced. I originally thought that would be something that would hamstring Missouri. I've now changed my mind. If anything, I think the fact there is a resolution makes Odom's job less secure. It's over and done with now. The bowl ban is going to be done by the time a new coach is hired. The recruiting restrictions aren't ideal, but they're not severe enough to keep a coach from taking the job if he wants it. The biggest component is the money. Does losing that eight to ten million mean Missouri can't make a move? It might. But also, if they're smart, they've been budgeting for next year without that money already. Then you find donors to cover the $3-5 million it's going to cost to buy out Odom and his staff. You already had the staff payments budgeted for next year, so even if you have to increase that by a million or two, it's not a backbreaking amount. Again, it could be a factor. But it may not be quite as big of one as I originally thought.