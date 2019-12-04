2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 48th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
epollack asks: An alien lands in Columbia, walks up to you, and asks you to explain your occupation. Your response?
GD: I don't know how I'd explain it to an alien when most humans don't even get it. Most people honestly thing I just watch football games. The easiest way out is just to say I'm a sportswriter. Because when you say you run a website and work from home, that's a whole thing that people aren't gonna get. When you say what the website is or what you do, most people think you work for Missouri. Even people who kind of get what I do don't really get it. They'll ask if I want to go out for a beer
AQUABERRYDOLPHIN asks: If the coach ends up being Skip Holtz or Willie Fritz is Sterk on the hot seat before his new coach takes the field for game 1?
GD: It's honestly a fair question. With some people, yes, he will be. Realistically, I assume not. I mean, you've got to see how the guy works out. Winning the press conference doesn't always mean winning games and neither does losing the press conference. Make no mistake, this hire is what will define Sterk's tenure at Missouri when it's over. I think he's got four years left on his contract. And I think that's probably going to be it. I think he'll retire when that contract is up. At that point, you're going to know how his hires in football and men's basketball worked out and those are the only things that matter. Either they'll be good and someone will come in and take over the department and keep it pointed in the right direction or they won't be good and someone will come in and clean up the mess. But either way, I think this is the last major hire Sterk makes at Missouri barring something way out of the ordinary.
Tiger Cruise asks: Walk me through your last 7 days
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news