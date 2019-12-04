GD : I don't know how I'd explain it to an alien when most humans don't even get it. Most people honestly thing I just watch football games. The easiest way out is just to say I'm a sportswriter. Because when you say you run a website and work from home, that's a whole thing that people aren't gonna get. When you say what the website is or what you do, most people think you work for Missouri. Even people who kind of get what I do don't really get it. They'll ask if I want to go out for a beer

GD: It's honestly a fair question. With some people, yes, he will be. Realistically, I assume not. I mean, you've got to see how the guy works out. Winning the press conference doesn't always mean winning games and neither does losing the press conference. Make no mistake, this hire is what will define Sterk's tenure at Missouri when it's over. I think he's got four years left on his contract. And I think that's probably going to be it. I think he'll retire when that contract is up. At that point, you're going to know how his hires in football and men's basketball worked out and those are the only things that matter. Either they'll be good and someone will come in and take over the department and keep it pointed in the right direction or they won't be good and someone will come in and clean up the mess. But either way, I think this is the last major hire Sterk makes at Missouri barring something way out of the ordinary.