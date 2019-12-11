GD: I'd have to think Ted Roof from Appalachian State is going to be a consideration. He's very experienced, he's been around, maybe he's ready to get back to the Power FIve level. There's a report out there that Drinkwitz wants to retain Ryan Walters. It's possible, but there's no clarity on whether that would be as DC (Walters might consider that) or a position coach (can't see him considering that).