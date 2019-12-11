2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 49th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Grama99 asks: Who will Drinkwitz hire as his DC?
GD: I'd have to think Ted Roof from Appalachian State is going to be a consideration. He's very experienced, he's been around, maybe he's ready to get back to the Power FIve level. There's a report out there that Drinkwitz wants to retain Ryan Walters. It's possible, but there's no clarity on whether that would be as DC (Walters might consider that) or a position coach (can't see him considering that).
PaulEC asks: Where are the best fries in Columbia located?
GD: Obviously Billiard's on Broadway. They taste great and you can get them for free through PowerMizzou.
derekgreen4321 asks: Do you consider cinnamon rolls a breakfast pastry or dessert?
GD: Yes
JoshFann43 asks: Is Eliah Drinkwitz the best name for a coach we've ever had? And how long before he gets his own signature beer in COMO?
GD: Some of CoMo's greatest minds are at work
Hey @BilliardsCOMO @LogboatBrewing there’s got to be some sort of Drinkwitz special you’re working on right?— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) December 9, 2019
MIZ25! asks: Very early expectation for next year, but assuming we keep most recruits and there isn't very many in the way of transfers, what's your early 2020 Prediction, what's a fair expectation?
