{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 10:00:00 -0600') }}

2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 49th Edition

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Grama99 asks: Who will Drinkwitz hire as his DC?

GD: I'd have to think Ted Roof from Appalachian State is going to be a consideration. He's very experienced, he's been around, maybe he's ready to get back to the Power FIve level. There's a report out there that Drinkwitz wants to retain Ryan Walters. It's possible, but there's no clarity on whether that would be as DC (Walters might consider that) or a position coach (can't see him considering that).

PaulEC asks: Where are the best fries in Columbia located?

GD: Obviously Billiard's on Broadway. They taste great and you can get them for free through PowerMizzou.

derekgreen4321 asks: Do you consider cinnamon rolls a breakfast pastry or dessert?

GD: Yes

JoshFann43 asks: Is Eliah Drinkwitz the best name for a coach we've ever had? And how long before he gets his own signature beer in COMO?

GD: Some of CoMo's greatest minds are at work

MIZ25! asks: Very early expectation for next year, but assuming we keep most recruits and there isn't very many in the way of transfers, what's your early 2020 Prediction, what's a fair expectation?

