2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 50th Edition
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Christianmizzouguy asks: What the likelihood we see some position changes on the roster, such as a LB moving to DE like Wilkins, Brooks or Nathan? How do you believe the current coaches slot in to the different position groups? How many transfers do you expect compared to a normal year?
GD: I assume if you see any switches it would be on the defensive side. It really depends who the DC is. Did App State run a 3-4 because Drinkwitz wanted to or because Ted Roof wanted to? And is Roof coming here? Or is Ryan Walters the DC? Or is it someone else? Until we know those answers, it's kind of tough to predict what system they're going to run.
Here's what we know of the staff so far:
OC/QB: Eli Drinkwitz
TE: Casey Woods
Special Teams: Erik Link
DL: Brick Haley
Defense: Charlie Harbison
Defense (LB?): D.J. Smith
That's all we know for certain. Ryan Walters (safeties, maybe DC) and David Gibbs (corners) might be retained, but that's not official. So they need an offensive line coach, a running backs coach and a wide receivers coach at least. Plus any potential holes if Gibbs or Walters leave.
As far as transfers, anything in the five to eight range is normal. So far, we don't know of any scholarship players in the transfer portal. There could be a couple over Christmas break. Maybe more guys will wait until after spring football to see what they think of the new staff and how they fit in. But I would expect normal attrition at this point in time.
mexicojoe asks: Santa bringing you a home playoff victory for the Cheeeeeeeeefs?
GD: I've learned never to expect that with the Chiefs. But the way it looks right now, you would think they get Pittsburgh at Arrowhead. If this Chiefs team can't beat this Steelers team, it may never happen. After that, it's probably a trip to New England. I know the Pats are different in the playoffs, but right now I think the Chiefs are the better team. I'll be disappointed if they aren't in the AFC Championship game. And truthfully, this season isn't a success if they aren't playing in the Super Bowl. It's been that way since the start.
NeirCreekTiger asks: Has Coach Drinkwitz subscribed to Power Mizzou yet? If not will you put together a sales pitch to get him on here? It’s important that he knows my thoughts about the program.
GD: I'll make sure to pass all of your posts on to him in an organized, color-coded binder.
TigerCruise asks: What does Drinkwitz need to do to fix recruiting in St. Louis?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news