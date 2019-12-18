Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.

GD: I assume if you see any switches it would be on the defensive side. It really depends who the DC is. Did App State run a 3-4 because Drinkwitz wanted to or because Ted Roof wanted to? And is Roof coming here? Or is Ryan Walters the DC? Or is it someone else? Until we know those answers, it's kind of tough to predict what system they're going to run.

Here's what we know of the staff so far:

OC/QB: Eli Drinkwitz

TE: Casey Woods

Special Teams: Erik Link

DL: Brick Haley

Defense: Charlie Harbison

Defense (LB?): D.J. Smith

That's all we know for certain. Ryan Walters (safeties, maybe DC) and David Gibbs (corners) might be retained, but that's not official. So they need an offensive line coach, a running backs coach and a wide receivers coach at least. Plus any potential holes if Gibbs or Walters leave.

As far as transfers, anything in the five to eight range is normal. So far, we don't know of any scholarship players in the transfer portal. There could be a couple over Christmas break. Maybe more guys will wait until after spring football to see what they think of the new staff and how they fit in. But I would expect normal attrition at this point in time.