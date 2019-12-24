GD: A little bit, yeah. I can't remember exactly what game it was, but I want to say Mizzou lost to Texas by two or three touchdowns early in Pinkel's tenure and the fans applauded. It made him mad because it wasn't good in his mind. Even though Missouri had been terrible, he didn't want a fanbase that accepted just kind of making a good team sweat as good enough. He thought the program had more potential. He ended up being right.

Now, I'll also caution that I think a lot of coaches say these things. Everyone talks about winning championships and reaching new levels and all that when they take another job. And the fans eat it up because it hasn't yet been proven to be unrealistic. Sometimes it eventually is, sometimes not. My point is, it's a good thing to say and it plays well in the public, but I'm not sure it really matters. I guess I'd be disappointed if he had said "You know, if we can just get to eight wins every year, that's a pretty good job here." It's actually kind of true...but it's not something the coach should ever say.