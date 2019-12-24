2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 51st Edition
wehrli_22 asks: Doesn't the HCED mention of fans setting a 'low bar' remind you of HCGP saying that morale victories are not what Missouri is trying to achieve?
GD: A little bit, yeah. I can't remember exactly what game it was, but I want to say Mizzou lost to Texas by two or three touchdowns early in Pinkel's tenure and the fans applauded. It made him mad because it wasn't good in his mind. Even though Missouri had been terrible, he didn't want a fanbase that accepted just kind of making a good team sweat as good enough. He thought the program had more potential. He ended up being right.
Now, I'll also caution that I think a lot of coaches say these things. Everyone talks about winning championships and reaching new levels and all that when they take another job. And the fans eat it up because it hasn't yet been proven to be unrealistic. Sometimes it eventually is, sometimes not. My point is, it's a good thing to say and it plays well in the public, but I'm not sure it really matters. I guess I'd be disappointed if he had said "You know, if we can just get to eight wins every year, that's a pretty good job here." It's actually kind of true...but it's not something the coach should ever say.
Kjs31 asks: Give me some names that could be the next WR coach?Give me some names that could be the next OL coach?
GD: I don't know and I'm not going to pretend to. The only assistants he's hired so far that I knew anything about were the ones that were on staff here. I don't spend a lot of time paying attention to position coaches across the country. If we get a tip on something happening, we'll put it out there, but I don't know enough to tell you who he might hire for those last two spots.
TigerCruise asks: Are there rules for Christmas dinner or does any food go?
GD: We do our big meal on Christmas Eve usually. This year, because it's going to be in the 60s, I'm grilling steaks. We've got some booze chilling and we'll have homemade pie for dessert. But whatever you want to eat, go for it. We (when I say we, I mean my wife) always do homemade cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning and that's actually the culinary highlight for me.
Ragarm asks: I started to ask what you thought Drink meant by restructuring recruiting staff until I saw you asked. So, I will ask instead, what is your guess what he might be thinking? No gun to your head, BTW! Other than positional or geographical recruiting I don't usually pay attention to that stuff.
