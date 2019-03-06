GD: The truthful answer is that position battles aren't decided during spring football. I mean, maybe we'll get a little bit of an idea, but the early enrollees are just getting their feet wet, half the recruiting class isn't even here yet and it's pretty rare that anybody's going to win a job in spring football.

That said, obviously there are some spots where there's competition. Defensive end is a big one. Can Trajan Jeffcoat grab a starting spot or will Chris Turner hold him off? Who starts next to Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle? Does Jonathan Nance get a starting spot at wide receiver?

I think the most intriguing battle might be for the left guard position. Larry Borom and Case Cook will battle for that job. That spot was manned by Kevin Pendleton last year. In losing Pendleton and Paul Adams, Missouri lost a lot of experience, but I think the line could be as good if not better with Hyrin White at right tackle and Borom or Cook at left guard.