2019 Tiger Mailbag: 10th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerCruise asks: What is the most interesting position battle you are keeping your eye on during spring football? Safety? DE?
GD: The truthful answer is that position battles aren't decided during spring football. I mean, maybe we'll get a little bit of an idea, but the early enrollees are just getting their feet wet, half the recruiting class isn't even here yet and it's pretty rare that anybody's going to win a job in spring football.
That said, obviously there are some spots where there's competition. Defensive end is a big one. Can Trajan Jeffcoat grab a starting spot or will Chris Turner hold him off? Who starts next to Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle? Does Jonathan Nance get a starting spot at wide receiver?
I think the most intriguing battle might be for the left guard position. Larry Borom and Case Cook will battle for that job. That spot was manned by Kevin Pendleton last year. In losing Pendleton and Paul Adams, Missouri lost a lot of experience, but I think the line could be as good if not better with Hyrin White at right tackle and Borom or Cook at left guard.
TigerInCincy asks: Have you heard anything from Dooley about how the offense will change with Bryant at QB? Josh Dodge is the only punter on the team roster at this point... what's the drop off here from Fatony?
GD: No details from Dooley on the offense and I wouldn't expect to get any. Now or ever. No coach is really going to divulge any of that. The answer will be a generic, "You have to tailor your scheme to fit the talents of your players and that's what we'll do with Kelly. A lot of things will look a little different, but a lot of it will be the same." My guess is you see a shift toward the run game, not only because of Bryant, but also Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie. But they'll still throw the ball plenty and take some shots downfield.
As far as the punter, I'd assume the dropoff won't be insignificant. Fatony was a guy they targeted and offered a scholarship. Dodge is a preferred walk-on. But, really, your punter should never be the difference in winning and losing a game...as long as his name isn't Michael Dickson.
MIZ25! asks: You said Sophie Cunningham had the biggest impact for their respective sport since you started covering Mizzou. I say Brad Smith, but that's neither here nor there. Who would you say had the biggest impact for their respective sport all time for Mizzou.Basketball?Football?You can answer more sports if you'd like.
