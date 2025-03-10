Tiger baseball splits another 4-game series

For the second weekend in a row, the Tigers went 2-2 by sweeping a Saturday doubleheader, while dropping solo games on Friday and Sunday. Here’s a rundown of all the action.

(Photo by Nathan Papes - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

The Tigers and the Binghamton Bearcats opened the series with a 13-inning game that Binghamton came out of with an 8-7 win. Missouri scored one run in both the third and eighth, then put up five in the fifth. The run in the eighth tied the game at seven after Binghamton had taken the lead with a run in the top half of the frame. The Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the third when Cayden Nicoletto tripled to right and scored on a wild pitch. Then in the fifth, Kaden Peer singled and took second on an error, then scored on a Mateo Serna single. Nicolette replaced Serna at first on a fielder’s choice, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before Brady Picarelli was intentionally walked and Jackson Lovich was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Peyton Basler singled to score Picarelli and Nicoletto, then Lovich scored on a balk and Basler scored on a Sears double to right.In the eighth, Basler was hit by a pitch, took second when Keegan Knutson walked, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Serna sacrifice fly. The Bearcats scored the winning run in the 13th when Logan Haskell walked, Matt Bolton singled to push him to third and Devan Bade singled to score him. Basler had three hits, including a double, two RBI and two runs scored, while Knutson went 3-for-5. Serna added two hits and two RBI as the Tigers put 14 hits on the board. Ian Lohse started for the Tigers, allowing five runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter in 5.1 innings. Lohse struck out six batters. James Vaughn finished the sixth, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out one. PJ Green came on for the next 1.2, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out one. Xavier Lovett pitched the next 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out five. Lovett earned the loss. Brock Lucas finished the game with a clean .1 innings.

Saturday

Game 1 The Tigers responded with a 16-6 win in seven innings to start Saturday’s doubleheader, led by a 13-run fourth inning. The Tigers opened the scoring with a run in the second when Peer was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a Nicoletto single. Then Missouri added a run in the third when Nicoletto reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second when Brock Daniels was hit by a pitch and scored on a Lovich single. Serna started the scoring in the fifth with a three-run home run, then Daniels added a two-run home run to give the Tigers five runs, four hits and a walk before recording an out. A Pierre Seals single scored Lovich after he reached on a double, then a Knutson fielder’s choice scored Basler who reached on a walk. Peer doubled to bring in a run and make it 10-2 before Nicoletto launched a grand slam over the right-field line. Finally, Lovich singled to score Daniels to give the Tigers a 15-2 advantage. Mizzou had 10 hits and three walks in the frame. The Tigers walked off the run-rule win with a run in the seventh when Seals walked, took second on an error, moved to third when Peer was hit by a pitch and scored on a Serna single. Nicoletto had four hits, including the grand slam, five RBI and three runs scored. Lovich had three hits, including a double, two RBI and a run scored. Peer had two hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Serna was 2-for-4 including a home run, with four RBI and two runs scored. The Tigers had 15 hits and six walks. Wil Libbert started on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out four in 3.2 innings. Josh Kirchoff pitched the next 1.1 and got the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk, while striking out two. Victor Christal pitched the next .2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk, while striking out two. Ben Smith pitched the final 1.1, walking one and striking out two. Game 2 The Tigers then won the nightcap 4-2 by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good. The Tigers took the initial lead with a run in the second when Lovich singled, took second on a Seals single and scored on a wild pitch. They added another run when Seals doubled and scored on a Knutson groudout in the fourth. Binghamton tied the game with two runs in the sixth to set up the game-winning runs in the seventh. Nicoletto opened the seventh with a walk, took second on a Tyler Macon sacrifice bunt, then Lovich singled and Basler singled to score Nicoletto. Lovich then scored on a Seals single to create the final score. Seals led the Tigers going 3-for-4 with a double, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Lovich had two hits and two runs scored. Nicoletto had a double and Basler and Knutson both had singles as the Tigers put up eight hits. Kadden Drew started for Missouri, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out three in 5 innings. Lucas earned the win, pitching the final four innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out six.

Sunday

The Tigers then allowed a four-run second inning to drop a 5-2 game on Sunday and split the series. Missouri’s first run came in the bottom of the first when Gehrig Goldbeck doubled and scored on a Serna groundout. Then the Tigers added a run in the sixth on a Nicoletto home run to right center. Goldbeck had two hits, including a double, to go with a walk and a run scored. Nicoletto had a hmoe run and Lovich added a single as the Tigers put up four hits. Kaden Jacobi started and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, while striking out one. Brady Kehlenbrink pitched the next 2 innings, allowing one hit and two hit batters, while striking out three. Smith pitched the next 2 innings, allowing three hits and striking out three batters, then Green finished the game with an inning where he allowed one hit.

