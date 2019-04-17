GD: Under current NCAA rules, I don't love the idea for all the reasons you state. It's a slippery slope. But I actually am in favor of college kids being able to have relationships with agents. For example, let's take a kid like Jontay Porter. An agent knows he's going to be an NBA player at some point. Let him sign with one. If the agent wants to give him a $100,000 loan with the understanding that it's repaid when the kid is in the pros and can do so, cool. Now, yeah, I understand that opens up a can of worms, but they'd have to be agents that were certified by the NCAA and the NBA. So, like, you couldn't go give a kid ten grand to go to Missouri and say you were his agent. I'm sure there are problems I'm not thinking of with it.

Bottom line, though, in a situation like this, it allows an agent for a kid and his family to travel during the process on the agent's dime. I would assume the understanding is, "Hey, if it doesn't work this year and you want to go back to school, that's cool. But I want to be your agent next year when you do come out."