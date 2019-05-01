Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tiger Cruise asks: Who do you see as potential 2020 draft picks on the current football team?Also any truth that Albert O had a broken scapula?

GD: Let me handle your second question first because it's a sore spot with me. The upshot is, yeah, there's truth. I was told this days after his injury. I was told he was out for the season. That was flat out denied over and over by Missouri as they continued to say he was day to day for the rest of the season. On a medical issue, if they're telling me my information is wrong, I can't really report it, even if I believe it to be right. Nobody ever specified what the injury was on the record, so we could never report it. The first day of spring football, we asked Albert what the injury was and he wouldn't say. We asked Barry Odom if he had had surgery and Odom said no. Throughout bowl practices, Okwuegbunam was in a contraption that basically immobilized his arm. A 2020 mock draft article by Sports Illustrated on Monday said he had a broken scapula. So I tend to believe the info I got initially was accurate. As far as 2020 draft picks, in addition to Albert O, I could see Yasir Durant, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Kelly Bryant, Larry Rountree, Jordan Elliott and DeMarkus Acy all having a good shot. People around the program believe Elliott has the best shot at being a first rounder.

Behind_You asks: Will you be heading to Secaucus, NJ to cover the 2019 MLB draft? Missouri's Kameron Misner is projected to be drafted in the first round in several mock drafts.

GD: I know this is a joke, probably related to my presence being the obvious reason Missouri players slipped in the NFL Draft, but no.

mexicojoe asks: Do you like Tiger’s chances in the PGA?

GD: Hard not to. He's been at least tied for the lead on the back nine of each of the last three majors (and won the Tour Championship too). He's played as well as anybody in the world over the last ten months. But if you ask me to put money on Tiger or the field, I'll go with the field. But I can guarantee you this: If he's in contention on Sunday, I'm making every effort to watch every shot. If he isn't, I'll have it on in the background, but I won't be glued to it. There's no arguing what Tiger has done for the sport...twice now. I really can't imagine there's another athlete who has ever been more important to the sport he or she plays than Tiger Woods. When he's not in contention it's a fringe thing that only the true diehards follow. When he is, it's one of the biggest events in the country. Who else has done that?

blackgold74 asks: Going into the Arkansas game on Nov. 30, do you feel we could be in position to clinch SEC East Championship with a victory? (Assuming we are eligible). How do you see the Div. race shaping up at this point?

GD: Sure, it's possible Missouri is playing for the East title on the last weekend of the season. But I don't know how you could pick anybody other than Georgia as the favorite going in. Especially since Missouri is at Georgia this year. Mizzou does have the edge in West opponents (Arkansas and Ole Miss for the Tigers, Auburn and A&M for the Bulldogs). But Georgia is the clear favorite and you can't ignore Florida, which was better than expected in year one of Dan Mullen. I'd guess the preseason poll will go like this: Georgia Florida Missouri Kentucky Tennessee South Carolina Vanderbilt I'll consider putting Mizzou second, but not first.

pentagon asks: Who do you think is the best current MU football assistant coach at recruiting?

GD: I don't really have the information necessary to answer that question to be honest. I'll say that Cornell Ford seems to do a pretty darn good job of getting running backs in here, regardless of where they're ranked. I know that A.J. Ofodile has a really good track record of finding guys. I guess if you want the answer you have to look at who has been landed at each position and which of those guys had the most competition from other Power Five schools during their recruitment. But like I said, I don't really have all the information needed to answer the question well.

mexicojoe asks: Over the course of the past 4-5 seasons,Texas has had a perennially top ranked recruiting class. Yet they seldom have anyone drafted on the first day of the draft. Is their recruiting overrated?Poor player development?

GD: Here are Texas' recruiting rankings over the five seasons from 201-17: 31, 11, 12, 20, 24. I use those five classes because those are the ones that would have had players eligible for this year's NFL Draft. The Longhorns didn't have a first round pick this year. In fact, the last first rounder they had was Malcolm Brown with the final pick of the first round in the 2015 draft. Maybe a better gauge than the class rank is four- and five-star players. Overwhelmingly, those guys are more likely to be drafted and to be drafted high. Over those five classes, Texas had 50 four-stars and two five-stars. None of the 52 was a first round draft pick. So, yeah, that's pretty stunning. It's obviously a combination of things. Some of their guys were overrated. There was a coaching change. Some left (Jordan Elliott and Chris Daniels for example). The development wasn't great. Also, remember that the 2016 and 2017 classes could still have guys that are first-round picks in the next couple of years.

ZouFan27 asks: What are your thoughts on the Chiefs draft picks?

GD: I'll be honest. I don't pay that much attention to the Chiefs draft after the first round. And this year they didn't have a first round pick. I don't know if Mecole Hardman, or the defensive tackle from Western Illinois or anyone else they took is going to be a good NFL player. The Chiefs aren't relying on this draft for this year for the most part (although Hardman will definitely play). They revamped the defense through free agency and trade and they've got the quarterback in place. They think they had a team that can win the Super Bowl before the draft started. Now we'll see if they were right.

Ragarm asks: How much do you believe the physical location of MIzzou plays into recruiting? Please brake it down between 1) Missouri home grown recruits, 2) the 8 states that border us and 3) the rest of the country.

GD: It's huge. The state of Missouri doesn't produce many elite level recruits. There have been a couple of five-stars and a decent number (but not crazy) of four-stars. The state probably ranks solidly in the middle (between 20 and 30) as far as talent produced. The only places Missouri is going to regularly land that level of player is from Missouri or just across the border in Kansas or Illinois. Otherwise, they're almost always going to go somewhere else. It's a big reason Missouri's never going to rank in the top ten on signing day. They have to go find guys from other areas that don't have those blueblood options and then prove that they should have had the blueblood options. The most talent is in California, Florida and Texas. After that, places like Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania come next. You can find enough talent to compete. But you're not ever going to find enough to win recruiting rankings.

TigerinCincy asks: Which BBQ do you like best: pork shoulder, brisket, or ribs? For extra credit, Memphis, Carolina, or Texas style? (sorry, just getting warm enough for BBQ here in OH...)

GD: Burnt ends are the best BBQ dish. I like beef the best, but pork is great too. Barbecue is a lot like pizza. It's pretty tough to screw up. Like even bad barbecue is decent most of the time. Obviously I'm biased and believe that Kansas City barbecue is the best. I'm not a fan of Memphis. I want sauce. And I love the mustard based Carolina sauce. But Texas has some great barbecue. I actually had some solid barbecue in Nashville last week. I'm not super picky about it. If there's barbecue on the plate, I'll probably eat it.

ColumbiaMO asks: Were you on the edge of your seat during the 3rd period of the Monday night Blues/Stars game?

GD: I was asleep. I did see the Blues won on Twitter Tuesday morning. Good for them.

ski-tiger asks: Did you ever coach youth sports? If so, give me your best advice.

GD: I coached my oldest son in baseball until he was about ten. I told him from the start I'd coach until the parents started really caring about playing time and then I was out. I coached my youngest's t-ball team the only summer he played. Growing up, I helped out coaching the neighborhood swim team for a few years. The advice is simple: First, make it fun for the kids. Odds are none of them are pros. They're there for a good time. If they want to play another year after you coached them, you did a good job. The second thing is it's okay to reward the kids that deserve it. The kid that rarely showed up to practice and disappeared to get a Sprite from the concession stand in the middle of an inning one time probably isn't getting to play much first base. Especially when they're little, there are kids who are going to get hurt if you put them in the infield. Don't do it. I tried to give every kid one inning per game in the infield, but there were ones that I had to hide at second base or catcher so they wouldn't be in a position to take a line drive off the face because they weren't paying attention. It's fun to coach youth sports, but it's not easy. The best advice is for parents: The coach isn't getting paid. He is donating his time. Don't be an asshole to him. He's not there to babysit your kid. If you don't care and your kid doesn't care, don't expect the coach to go out of his way to care. If you want to complain about how the coach is doing it, how about you get off your phone and come coach the team yourself? If you aren't willing to do that, shut up.

CamKCMIZ asks: Do you watch Game of Thrones? What are your top 3 TV series you've ever watched?

GD: I do not. My wife and son both love it. I've never been into the fantasy genre much. Everybody tells me it's amazing and I would love it and maybe some time down the road I'll give it a chance and they'll be right. But I've seen like five minutes of it ever. I'd have a tough time narrowing the list to three for my favorite all-time series. "Seinfeld" has to be on there. It was phenomenal and I can still watch reruns and laugh. "The Office" is the same way. I've seen every episode of that at least three times (up until the point Will Ferrell replaced Michael Scott and that never happened and you won't convince me otherwise). The reason I don't know if I can cut it to three is I don't know how to pick between "Breaking Bad" and "Friday Night Lights." I watched both of them in the span of like six weeks. Both are amazing. I also have a soft spot for "Beverly Hills, 90210" because I was in junior high when it started and it was fantastic and I don't care what you say...but I know it doesn't belong on this list.

Gabberowski asks: Which opposing player have you found most unlikeable. Marshall Henderson?? ku’s jerod haase? Ndomukong (sp?) Suh? Tom Herman? - not a player but a douche for sure Other?

GD: There are a lot of Kansas basketball players I've not been super fond of over the course of time. Let's make that it's own category. Can't say I was a huge Kirk Hinrich fan. But just as an observer, the guy I liked the least was Johnny Manziel. I'd probably have loved him when I was 16. I know my son did. I just didn't like him. But that probably says more about me being a crochety middle-aged man than it does about him.

Dustin16 asks: Have you ever felt compelled to write a book? Could be Mizzou based (i.e. Dave Matter), fiction, or whatever?If Mizzou has Trevor Lawrence for 4 years, would they win a natty?Say the year is 1838, the state decides to place the university not centralized in the state, but say St. Louis. Does this in your opinion change the history of our athletics programs?Rank your top 5 BBQ side dishes.